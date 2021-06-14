'The Future is Now' update: Alumni 'Battle of the Classes'

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.
As part of “The Future Is Now” capital campaign we have created the “Alumni Battle of the Classes.” Its purpose is to see how much money can be raised by each class of MCHS alumni.
Here are the guidelines:
1. Each contributor must be a graduate of Mason City High School.
2. Contributors must be individuals, not businesses.
3. If two alumni are listed on the same contribution form but graduated in different years, the contribution will be split 50/50 between those two years.
4. There will be an attractive display showing the class year and the giving level in the commons area of the new fieldhouse.
5. Contributions need to be received by Oct. 1.
6. Name(s) of the contributor(s) will be on the main display board in the commons area - $100 minimum.
7. Contributions can be made by either going to our website mohawksfuture.org or by contribution form. Brochures/contribution forms can be picked up at Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West, Decker Sports, or at North Iowa Golf. Make sure you include your graduation year when making a contribution.
10. Tell any and all alumni about our Alumni Battle of the Class. The key to its success is people telling others who will tell others, etc.
This is a fun way to raise money for a great project! We are keeping track of the amount of contributions received from each class and that information will be sent out periodically.
“The Future Is Now” is open to anyone who would like to contribute – alumni, other individuals, parents, businesses, etc.
Phil Johnson is the chair of "The Future is Now" campaign.