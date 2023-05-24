At the grand opening Tuesday for the Mason City High School's new athletic facilities, there was finally brick and mortar to bask in and behold; the fruits of a labor long in the making.

The $27 million dollar facilities project relied mainly on SAVE revenue bonds; a statewide penny sales tax approved by the district's voters in March 2020, but the capital campaign dubbed 'The Future is Now' raised more than $1.4 million to help equip the new facilities.

The capital campaign to reinvigorate the campus concluded with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in the new atrium under the bright red letters proudly displaying "Mason City High School." The atrium contains ticketing, restroom and concession areas at the junction of the new fieldhouse with an existing high school gymnasium, and an elevated walkway provides access to the natatorium.

Donors to the capital campaign before the ribbon was Katherine Koehler "Thank you to the voters who approved this project...and the many alumni that contributed and donated," Koehler said. "It's an amazing community place, most importantly though the students I've talked to, can't believe it was built for them."

Jayden Williams, who uses the weight room every day, participating in track and football, says he's impressed, but mostly excited: "There's a huge variety to the machines (in the weight room) and a lot more space. I'm excited to see it help our sports teams."

Assistant Superintendent Bridgette Exman says the addition of these spaces is a "really exciting opportunity to provide this for our students and our student athletes, and it also opened up additional programming in our school day in our physical education programs."

The cheer and dance squads can use the multipurpose room, P.E. classes can now have more aquatics added to the curriculum, and the impressive fieldhouse contains a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with batting cages and a long jump pit.

Mason City financial advisor Phil Johnson served as chairperson of 'The Future is Now' capital campaign, and said "We had 438 contributors from 26 states, so the response not just from the community, but from alumni all across the nation, was phenomenal" and enabled them to secure what they say is "top-notch", and the best equipment you will find in the state, and even the country right now." according to Principal Dan Long.

"This is all first-class stuff" The Daktronics video board in the fieldhouse carried a price tag of $315,000 but it's top-notch quality is the same technology used at many major league arenas. The Colorado Time System technology that will be used in the natatorium is also top-of-the-line. The goal was to be "second-to-none," according to Long.

While a few finishing touches on the facility have to be made before the first events get underway in the fall, athletes have already been using the new indoor track within the fieldhouse as well as the weight room, while the new natatorium’s competition pool is expected to be filled sometime in June.

The Future is now also announced they are expanding their campaign to raise $500,000 for new video boards in the existing gymnasium and football stadium, along with other equipment needs that may arise in the future, with $180,000 of that goal already met. The campaign grants donors tier membership with passes to Riverhawk athletic events.