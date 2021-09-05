'The Future is Now' campaign surpasses $500,000 mark

Paul and Marsha Gordon moved to Mason City in 1976.

They've been a part of the community for nearly 50 years now and raised two children in the Mason City Community School District. The couple is proud to call North Iowa home.

So when they heard about Mason City High School expanding its athletic facilities, they knew they wanted to help out.

"Mason City has been a great place for us to live and we're trying to support this kind of endeavor as much as we can," Paul said.

'The Future is Now' fundraising campaign was created to support the expansion project, which will feature a new swimming pool area, fieldhouse and strength and conditioning area.

The Gordon's decided to help by way of donating to the fundraiser. Their recent donation put the campaign's total running dollar amount over $500,000.

"I think we just thought it was very important to give," Marsha said. "Our daughter was a swimmer, and even though we will not have children coming through here, or grandchildren, we still think this is good for our community."

According to 'The Future is Now' campaign head Phil Johnson, the goal was to reach $750,000. With the running total currently over $500,000, the fundraiser isn't far off.