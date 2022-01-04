Survey: Mason City hopes next superintendent is student-focused

Keeping the community and students a center focus was a common theme in the Mason City survey results released by Grundmeyer Leader Services (GLS) on Monday.

GLS was hired by the Mason City School Board in early December after Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced he would retire after this academic year. The search firm conducted a community survey to see what qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent.

The survey closed on Dec. 27 and resulted in 269 responses from a range of individuals. Results of the survey will be presented by Roger Wilcox, a Grundmeyer consultant, at the Jan. 4 School Board Committee of the Whole meeting.

The demographic that had the greatest amount of responses was parents at 120 out of the 269. Teachers follow up with 66 responses, then community members with 46 responses.

Some of the strengths of the district mentioned by stakeholders were: caring faculty and staff, community support, programs offered, strong academics and course offerings, and inclusive and safe learning environments.

"We have some excellent teachers within the district who care a lot about the students they help support," one respondent wrote. "We have also been known for music due to our storied past when it comes to Meredith Wilson. Our new athletic facilities are bringing us closer to other schools of our size in the state."

Common themes from stakeholders on the current challenges in the district were: addressing student behavioral issues, addressing needs of low socioeconomic status families and students, changing student and community demographics, visible district and school leadership, teacher and staff retention, and community and school relations.

Stakeholders also provided input on the top qualifications they hope to see in the next superintendent. The top three qualities were recruiting and retaining effective staff at 39%, builds school and community relations at 31%, and promotes a community of care and support for students at 31%.

Advice for the future superintendent from the community stakeholders centered on being present in the community and remembering to keep students as the focus.

"There is a lot of trust that needs to be rebuilt in the Mason City School District. We need someone who is going to invest in this school district and change things around," according to one response.

"This is a great district and a great opportunity. Build relationships early with all staff, come in, listen, encourage, and work to bring people," another respondent wrote.

All of the results from the survey will be used to inform the school board in what the community hopes to have in a new superintendent. The superintendent search is in the application period, which will close on Jan. 16. The Mason City School Board will review the candidate pool on Feb. 1.

Those with questions on the hiring timeline can visit the GLS website at www.grunmeyerleadersearch.com or contact consultants Trent Grundmeyer at 515-205-9987 or tgrundmeyer@gmail.com and Wilcox at 309-429-5537 or waverlywilcox5@gmail.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

