Summer meals through Mason City Summer Feeding Program

Mason City School District’s Summer Feeding Program is in full swing and open to all kids to receive meals from.
The program’s main goal is to serve and provide free meals to kids, between the ages of 1-18, when they do not have access to school meals over the summer.
“What people think of (the program) as is one for low income families, it’s nothing to do with that. It is just to provide meals to our families and our students when they’re not in school,” Supervisor of Food Service Sarah Mariner said.
The Summer Feeding Program offers both breakfast and lunches to kids and families at several locations in Mason City. All of the locations are as follows: Harding Elementary, Hoover Elementary, John Adams Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary, Mason City Police Department, and at the YMCA.
All of the locations offer meals Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will continue to do so until Aug. 20. The YMCA location offers a snack between 3:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
“All of our meals are to-go, so (kids) take it all home,” said Mariner.
Each meal that is assembled has to meet the guidelines set by the USDA. Typically, meals are prepared with a grain, meat or meat alternative, and so many servings of fruits and vegetables.
Mariner said that the program serves about 700 meals per day to kids in the community.
“Kids at home basically get a place that they can come and eat their lunch,” Roosevelt Elementary helper Sandy Redeker said.
Nicole Santee, one of the other helpers at Roosevelt Elementary, said their location gets a wide collection of kids coming to get a meal, from groups of kids on bikes to local daycares.
COVID-19 helped expand the program over the summer and families became more aware of it, according to Mariner. The pandemic also pushed all the meals to be take-home style compared to eat-on-site pre-COVID-19.
COVID-19 had an effect on finding enough staff to help serve meals, which was supplemented by volunteer efforts. This year, the program is operated through staffing and partnering with the Mason City Police Department.
Both pre-COVID-19 and now, the program’s ultimate goal is to serve as many kids in the community as possible, according to Mariner.
“I just encourage families to come out and use and utilize this program,” said Mariner. “I think (the program) is so centered on people who think they don’t need it. Well it’s provided to everyone regardless of income so we definitely want every family to utilize the program.”
