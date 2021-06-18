Summer meals through Mason City Summer Feeding Program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mariner said that the program serves about 700 meals per day to kids in the community.

“Kids at home basically get a place that they can come and eat their lunch,” Roosevelt Elementary helper Sandy Redeker said.

Nicole Santee, one of the other helpers at Roosevelt Elementary, said their location gets a wide collection of kids coming to get a meal, from groups of kids on bikes to local daycares.

COVID-19 helped expand the program over the summer and families became more aware of it, according to Mariner. The pandemic also pushed all the meals to be take-home style compared to eat-on-site pre-COVID-19.

COVID-19 had an effect on finding enough staff to help serve meals, which was supplemented by volunteer efforts. This year, the program is operated through staffing and partnering with the Mason City Police Department.

Both pre-COVID-19 and now, the program’s ultimate goal is to serve as many kids in the community as possible, according to Mariner.

“I just encourage families to come out and use and utilize this program,” said Mariner. “I think (the program) is so centered on people who think they don’t need it. Well it’s provided to everyone regardless of income so we definitely want every family to utilize the program.”

