Mason City Community Schools will provide summer meals at three locations to children and teens of all ages, regardless of income.

Grants and reimbursement from the USDA and Iowa Department of Education have allowed the district to expand to provide summer meals to the public, regardless if the child (aged one-18) is enrolled in the district. The district estimates last year they served around 150-200 lunches daily. The meals must be consumed on site.

Lunch will be served at the following times and locations: Harding Elementary at 1239 N Rhode Island Ave, Mason City, from 11-11:30 a.m., John Adams Middle School at 29 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, from 11-11:30 a.m., and the YMCA at 1840 S Monroe Ave, Mason City, lunch served from 11-11:30 a.m. and snack from 3 to 3:15 p.m.