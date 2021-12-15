Students investigated over threats of violence at Mason City High schools

Three students with direct knowledge of the rumors of potential violence at Mason City Schools were questioned by police on Wednesday, and two were referred to juvenile court.

Mason City Schools sent out a message to parents on Wednesday morning, saying the district had been made aware of rumors of threats toward buildings across Iowa and Mason City, specifically.

Mason City police were contacted by district officials who were concerned about a social media post circulating among students, according to a press release the MCPD issued Wednesday afternoon.

Police interviewed the student who made a post on the social media platform Snapchat and determined that the student did not know of any threats made specifically toward Mason City schools.

Then, at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, MCPD was call to the high school for two separate incidents of students making specific threats of violence toward students, staff and facilities, according to the release. After investigating, two were referred to Cerro Gordo County Juvenile Court Services for one count each of threats of terrorism. The incidents remain under investigation. The district continues to work with the MCPD to ensure the school environment is safe for students and staff.

The police department encourages parents to speak to their school-aged children about responsible use of social media and how to report suspicious, unusual or criminal activity.

Several districts across Iowa responded to threats last week, including West Des Moines, Ankeny, Sioux City, the Quad Cities area, and Ames.

