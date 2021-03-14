Student safety: Mason City schools persisted through the pandemic

When Cerro Gordo Public Health Director Brian Hanft was made aware of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading into the United States in March 2020, one of the first things he did was get on the phone with district superintendents.
He urged them not to have students come back from spring break and potentially spread the virus.
Even when the summer came to a close, Hanft was hesitant at the start of the school year. After all, sending kids back into the unknown was a scary thing.
For the most part, what public health found instead in the school districts was inspiring.
“When we look at the numbers, the rates of kids getting sick, the rates of school teachers getting sick from exposure, those numbers continue to stay low,” Hanft said. “COVID-19 spread doesn’t happen within the walls of the school nearly as much as we thought.”
Mask mandates and social distancing rules allowed for student safety inside school buildings.
Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg has had to balance student and staff safety, while also figuring out ways to effectively teach. That means teaching students both in the classroom and at home.
Back in the fall, school districts in Iowa were required to have three return-to-learn plans available if necessary: in-person learning, hybrid schedule or continuous learning. Mason City chose to stick with a hybrid form of learning, which resulted in select students working at home some days while others were in-person.
Educating students online has been a learning process for both the teachers and the students.
“That’s something, going back a year ago, we had no idea about how to do any of that,” Versteeg said. “I think that’s come a long ways and continues to have a lot of areas in growth to us because we’re so new to it.”
In the spring, Mason City also sent out a technology survey to students and families to figure out if they had the proper network connectivity to learn from home.
In the fall, the district gave out over 300 hotspots to families in need and provided Chromebooks to all students. Because of the pandemic, families’ WiFi at home suddenly became something that was important to the school district.
Teachers have been using Google Meet as a way to teach the students who either chose, or were required, to learn from home. In some cases, the use of new technology has made a teacher the student. Educators learning as they go has been important all year long.
“Some of us have found some great successes in it,” John Adams teacher Marjory Williams said. “I would say just about every teacher has seen a great success, something that happened that made them go. ‘Oh wow, that worked good, that kid got it, that’s wonderful.’”
For Mason City, although this year has been a challenging one, there’s many positives to take away from it, according to Versteeg. The district improved its online learning experience so much that it will start a virtual academy next fall. On top of that, the safety measures for future school years will improve.
Between teachers working together to figure out the best ways to educate and administration working with public health for safety purposes, this year was a year of building relationships.
“We’ve really grown as a community,” Hanft said. “I’m guessing this is happening across the state and across the country, that those relationships are really being solidified so that moving forward, for us to deal with some of the bigger health issues of our time.”
Mason City returned to a full-time, in-person learning schedule during the week of Feb. 15. While it hasn't been smooth sailing for the entirety of the school year, the district has done the best it can to provide for its community.
Along the way, educators learned just as much about themselves as they did about new ways to teach.
“It’s just that notion that in a crisis, how people come together,” Versteeg said. “While you don’t want to bring these types of things around every once in a while, you are reminded that human beings and people that get into education are very resilient, very persistent and very capable of solving difficult, if not impossible, problems.”
