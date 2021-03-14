Student safety: Mason City schools persisted through the pandemic

Educating students online has been a learning process for both the teachers and the students.

“That’s something, going back a year ago, we had no idea about how to do any of that,” Versteeg said. “I think that’s come a long ways and continues to have a lot of areas in growth to us because we’re so new to it.”

In the spring, Mason City also sent out a technology survey to students and families to figure out if they had the proper network connectivity to learn from home.

In the fall, the district gave out over 300 hotspots to families in need and provided Chromebooks to all students. Because of the pandemic, families’ WiFi at home suddenly became something that was important to the school district.

Teachers have been using Google Meet as a way to teach the students who either chose, or were required, to learn from home. In some cases, the use of new technology has made a teacher the student. Educators learning as they go has been important all year long.

“Some of us have found some great successes in it,” John Adams teacher Marjory Williams said. “I would say just about every teacher has seen a great success, something that happened that made them go. ‘Oh wow, that worked good, that kid got it, that’s wonderful.’”