Stellar Industries' employees donate $50,000 to Mason City High School gym project

The employees of Stellar Industries Inc. of Garner pooled their resources to make a donation to Mason City High School's "The Future is Now" campaign that pushed the effort over its October 2021 goal.
The $50,000 donation drove the project’s purse past $400,000, the goal it needed to hit by this fall to be able to order equipment and have it arrive by the time the project is finished. Now sitting at $416,990, according to its website, the campaign is now positioned to comfortably meet its final goal.
When completed, the MCHS project will include a new natatorium, a fieldhouse with an indoor 200-meter track, and a strength and conditioning area, among other new amenities.
“Stellar Industries’ significant donation of $50,000 will go a long way to help us meet our $750,000 goal to outfit the natatorium, field house, and strength and conditioning area with much-needed equipment,” says Phil Johnson, campaign manager for "The Future is Now."
In June 2021, Stellar Industries acquired MD Products of Mason City. Supporting “The Future is Now” campaign was a natural fit as its workforce comes from the community, according to a press release issued by Stellar on Friday.
“Mason City Community Schools' commitment to investing in expanded facilities ensures our schools and associated programs are more inviting to existing and future residents,” said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar Industries, in the release. “The new natatorium and field house will be a significant draw for families moving to Mason City, and we’re excited to partner with the school district to invest in the community.”
Stellar Industries Inc. was founded in 1990 and is an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment.