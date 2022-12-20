Spirit of giving: Central Springs students take part in gift giving tradition

Central Springs students were learning the spirit of giving Monday.

Students in Deb Hamand's kindergarten class enjoyed the annual ritual of picking and wrapping Christmas gifts for their parents or guardians Monday. It has been a tradition at the Nora Springs elementary campus for more than 20 years.

"It's just the joy of giving. It's just fun and having the kids feel good" said Hamand.

Anonymous community donors make the gift wrapping event possible every year, although there was a small pause during the pandemic.

"These people have just always been very kind and always want to give. They came up with the idea of giving gifts for kids to wrap so kids here at school have something to give their parents," Hamand said.

The gifts vary from household cleaning items to large snack boxes. Each child got to pick for the adults in their lives. Hamand says families appreciate the generosity of the donors.

Along with picking gifts, each child selected the gift wrapping and bows for the presents. Kids were particular about the details of the wrapping, pointing out what paper a parent or guardian would enjoy. Students concentrated intensely as they signed the gift tags.

After the hard work of wrapping, the kindergarteners enjoyed a sweet treat of hot apple cider and muffins.

"They're like, 'I can't believe that I brought something like this home,'" said Hamand.

Volunteers from the middle school, located at the Nora Springs campus as well, helped the kindergarten students wrap their gifts. Some of them were once in the same shoes, picking gifts for their family members.

"As the kids get older and then their brothers and sisters go through it, they are like 'those same people still do that?' And they go 'wow,'" said Hamand.

Eighth-grader McKenna Kelley said her memories of participating in the event came back to her as she helped.

"I think it's really cool because I totally forgot about all the things that we did when we were in kindergarten and doing it. I thought it was a really cool that we got to experience it again," said Kelley.

Hamand said she hope each child develops a joy of giving to others.

"I like to see that we can teach them to be thankful and appreciate those little things and look at what these people did for you, maybe someday you can do something like that," Hamand said.

