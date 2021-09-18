Social media posts show mask mandate is emotional issue

North Iowa community members and parents were vocal with their opinions on social media after the ruling on Monday that will allow schools to mandate masks.
Tim Lapointe, who is a lawyer in Mason City, wrote on Facebook “Please all Iowa School officials with the power to do so, issue a mask mandate now! Even if it gets overturned later (which it should not, as the case is on the right side of the law) just think how many lives can be saved. Even if it’s only a few lives per district, that would be wonderful! On the other hand, what if you don’t do this and more people die unnecessarily? How are you going to feel? So sad it has come to this but it’s never too late to do the right thing.”
Lapointe, who does not have any children in a North Iowa school district, said in a followup email that he was concerned for the health and welfare for people in schools and who they come in contact with. He added that the ruling in his opinion is on “sound legal footing” since research shows that masking helps prevent COVID-19. Lapointe says a law prohibiting mask mandates will “have a disparate impact on disabled individuals” and would be unconstitutional.
“If this saves even a few lives, it will have been a wonderful thing,” said Lapointe via email. “We owe it to our communities to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus, for the health of all of us, as well as our economy.”
“I hope (school districts) leave it up to the parents. We know what’s best for our child,” said Russ Holbert, who has a child attending elementary school in Glenwood.
He added that it was fine if people wanted to wear a mask, but he wasn’t going to force his child to because of anxiety brought on by masking.
“Next they will tell parents that babies and kids have to use car seats. It should be the parents’ choice! Of course not putting your kid in a car seat doesn’t infect a classmate. Poor analogy, I digress,” said Mason City School District Board of Education director Jacob Schweitzer in a Facebook comment.
Schweitzer has four kids in the Mason City district, spanning from elementary to high school. He said he was glad to see the ruling since he felt that the law was taking away local control.
Schweitzer will take part in the mask mandate decision-making process on Monday for Mason City schools. School boards around North Iowa have been discussing the topic, with the Clear Lake Board of Education recently deciding it would not require a return to masking.
“100% of the communication that I have received is pro-mask,” said Schweitzer.
Haley Kraus, who has a first-grader attending a school in Osage, said she was relieved when she heard about the ruling because she believes the state law is wrong.
Kraus wrote on Facebook “This is so sad to see that everybody is not on board with this. This has been nothing but politically based when the reality of this is medically based! Stop people, this is common sense. Take it from everybody who has lost a loved one to this virus and especially the people who are in the medical field.”
Kraus hopes to see her child’s school district take into consideration the kids who have health issues and struggle to fight off illnesses. She added that wearing a mask to protect kids was “common sense.”
“If you are not going to get a vaccine until researchers can do more research, I think masks should be mandated to protect our children,” said Kraus.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com