Social media posts show mask mandate is emotional issue

North Iowa community members and parents were vocal with their opinions on social media after the ruling on Monday that will allow schools to mandate masks.

Tim Lapointe, who is a lawyer in Mason City, wrote on Facebook “Please all Iowa School officials with the power to do so, issue a mask mandate now! Even if it gets overturned later (which it should not, as the case is on the right side of the law) just think how many lives can be saved. Even if it’s only a few lives per district, that would be wonderful! On the other hand, what if you don’t do this and more people die unnecessarily? How are you going to feel? So sad it has come to this but it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Lapointe, who does not have any children in a North Iowa school district, said in a followup email that he was concerned for the health and welfare for people in schools and who they come in contact with. He added that the ruling in his opinion is on “sound legal footing” since research shows that masking helps prevent COVID-19. Lapointe says a law prohibiting mask mandates will “have a disparate impact on disabled individuals” and would be unconstitutional.