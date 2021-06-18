 Skip to main content
SMHU announces its winter's president's list
The following students were named to Southern New Hampshire University  winter 2021 President's List.  

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List.  

Michael Wiegmann, Daniel Munson, Savanah McClemons, of Mason City; Brock Wells and Carly Fraser, of Charles City; and Jacob Green, of Rudd.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide.

