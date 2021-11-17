 Skip to main content
Several Mason City students selected for ICDA Opus Honor Choir

Mason City High School choirs

Mason City High School choirs.

Several Mason City vocal music students will perform in the Iowa Choral Directors Association Opus Honor Choir on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Over 3,000 students tried out for a place within the 360-person ensemble according to a press release. Eight Mason City students have been selected to perform in the ICDA Opus Honor Choir on Thursday.

The following students were selected: Piper Aronson, fifth grade, Alto; Savannah Davis, ninth grade,  Alto; Anya Frenchick, sixth grade. Soprano; Janae Hansen, ninth grade, Soprano; Zion Ondoma, seventh grade, Tenor; Michael Solberg-Maas, eighth grade, Bass; Jamie Tinajero, seventh grade, Bass; and Ethan True, eighth grade, Bass.

The ICDA Opus Honor Choir concert will be held in Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State University campus at 4 p.m. Tickets are nearly sold out, but they are $15 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

