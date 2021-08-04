Second reading of policy changes approved by Mason City School Board

Mason City school board approved the second reading of the state legislation prompted policy changes during Monday night's special session.

The introduced policies and revisions from the state cover a wide range of topics, from board meeting operations to within the classroom.

An update to the public participation policy reflects new requirements to allow an item to be placed on the board agenda when a qualifying petition is received. For a petition to be considered valid, it must be signed by at least 500 eligible electors of the district or 10 percent of individuals who voted in the last school election, whichever number is lower.

After receiving a valid petition, a proposal is then placed on the school board agenda for the next regular meeting or for a special meeting within 30 days. Individuals who wish to speak on the proposal at the meeting must sign up.

The public complaint policy was also revised, now informing parents and community members who have concerns about the district or the board to refer to the Iowa Department of Education student handbook.