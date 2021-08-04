Second reading of policy changes approved by Mason City School Board

Mason City school board approved the second reading of the state legislation prompted policy changes during Monday night's special session.
The introduced policies and revisions from the state cover a wide range of topics, from board meeting operations to within the classroom.
An update to the public participation policy reflects new requirements to allow an item to be placed on the board agenda when a qualifying petition is received. For a petition to be considered valid, it must be signed by at least 500 eligible electors of the district or 10 percent of individuals who voted in the last school election, whichever number is lower.
After receiving a valid petition, a proposal is then placed on the school board agenda for the next regular meeting or for a special meeting within 30 days. Individuals who wish to speak on the proposal at the meeting must sign up.
The public complaint policy was also revised, now informing parents and community members who have concerns about the district or the board to refer to the Iowa Department of Education student handbook.
First through 12th-grade classrooms will now have to say the Pledge of Allegiance on school days with the revision to the school ceremonies and observances policy. It would also require the district to display the American flag.
At the previous meeting, Board Director Katherine Koehler asked what the new policy regarding weapons in the district meant for schools and the signage promoting no weapons.
The new policy reflects legislation enacted last session that decriminalized a number of specific instances where individuals may carry firearms on school grounds if certain circumstances are met.
All weapons, dangerous objects and look-alikes are prohibited on school district property or events, according to the policy. The exceptions to this would be for law enforcement, military personnel, corrections officers, and individuals and students approved in writing by the superintendent who are actively engaging in a school district-approved firearms safety course, hunter education course or shooting sports activity.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said last time the policy would not mean weapons could be brought in off the street. He added that the policy might change some of the signage posted around schools. This is still a policy that Versteeg is learning how it will shape the district.
The school board will have one more reading of the policies in an upcoming meeting before they are fully approved.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com