Schools vote to consider socioeconomic factors in football classes

Newman Catholic vs Hudson Class A First Round -

Newman Catholic plays Hudson High School in the first round of the Class A football playoffs in November.

 Lisa Grouette

More than half of Iowa high schools voted to support considering socio-economic factors when determining classifications for high school football next year.

The Iowa State Board of Education must also approve the amendment to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's bylaws before it would take effect. It's due to be on the board's agenda for approval Jan. 12.

For the measure to be approved, it needed 50% support from the total membership or 60% support from those voting. With 211 yes votes and 52 no votes, it passed both of those thresholds. There are 365 member schools in Iowa.

Clear Lake was one of many districts that voted yes. The Lions have a possibility of moving into Class 3A if the measure is fully approved.

“I wasn’t really surprised. Most people that I talked to voted yes,” said Superintendent Doug Gee.

Gee said Clear Lake voted yes because of the amount of research put into the plan, the exploration of ideas, and the time put into the process.

“The superintendents I talked to all agree that this is a good thing for us to try,” said Gee.

If approved by the state board, the state's football classification model would resemble one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League. Specifically, the classification formula would no longer be the sole deciding factor in whether a football team plays in Class 5A or 4A.

Instead, enrollment would be joined with a school's free and reduced lunch count to determine a final classification number.

The IHSAA hopes the change will bring more "competitive equity" to the sport by taking into account socioeconomic factors.

The change comes from a two-year joint committee effort to study classification models used by the IHSAA and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. It's the first change the group has proposed, and officials say the committee will continue to study changes in other sports.

Football is unique because regular season schedules are set by the state, not by the individual school districts as is the case in other sports.

"The overwhelming majority of communication regarding concerns with competitive equity referenced football," Keating said. "Additionally, football is the only sport in which the regular season is scheduled by the IHSAA. In all other sports, individual schools, through conference affiliation or their non-conference opponents, determine their own regular season schedules. We will continue to study other sports to determine if this model should be applied."

To determine new classifications, the IHSAA will take 40% of the district's number of students on free and reduced lunch and subtract it from the total number of students in grades 9-11.

Osage and Riceville Superintendent Barb Schwamman, a member on the board of control, was pleased to see the results of membership voting. She said it is a “step in the right direction.”

“It is interesting, and it is something that we are going to try with football,” said Schwamman.

She added there are things to consider if the plan passes, like when to turn in free and reduced lunch data and how open enrollment will affect it. But overall, Schwamman believes it will help with keeping participation numbers up and increasing student academic success.

“People don’t want to go to games and see a team get blown away by 70 points,” Schwamman said.

Globe Gazette reporter Abby Koch contributed to this report.

Doug Gee

Gee
Barb Schwamman

Schwamman

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
