School districts work to provide Thanksgiving meals to kids in need

Holidays and school breaks can be a long stretch of time for students who experience food insecurity.

School cafeterias usually provide two meals a day to students, which for some kids, is the only consistent source of food they have available to them.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Education, at many North Iowa schools, over 40% of the student population is eligible for free- and reduced-price lunch.

The meal-assistance program is open to all enrolled students, with approval contingent on a family’s income and household size, but Mason City schools social worker Jamie Heard told the Globe Gazette earlier this month she would estimate that 3% to 5% of the students whose families would qualify for the program aren't utilizing the resource.

Along with high percentages of children eligible for free- and reduced-price lunch, more than 10% of students in most North Iowa school districts live in poverty according to data recently released from the Census Bureau.

Charles City School District's at-risk coordinator Karleen Sickman, who helps manage the food pantry for the district, says that students' need for food has increased greatly this year. Last year, the food pantry gave around 1,700 pounds of food; this year they have given out 2,000 pounds of food so far.

“We saw a huge uptick in need this year,” said Sickman

The Charles City school food pantry program consists of two open-to-all food cabinets, assembled boxes of food for families, and food bags from the Northeast Iowa Foodbank in Waterloo. Hygienic products are also available to students at the Charles City pantry as well.

“We try to be another resource for students and we don’t want them to feel embarrassed,” said Sickman.

Assistant Principal Dan Phipps, an organizer for Mason City High School's Thanksgiving baskets project, which puts together food hauls so families in need can have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, says they have also seen an increase in need this year.

“We have a lot more need than we can sometimes meet. But we’re able to whittle [the list] down. I think it’s just a tough decision, there’s so much need and I think it gets hard to (decide) who do you add to the list and who you don’t add to the list,” said Phipps.

The Thanksgiving basket project is partnered with Hy-Vee East, "Mohawk" Market, and the teacher-run food and personal hygiene pantry at Roosevelt Elementary School. This year, 27 Thanksgiving dinners, plus an additional box of pantry items, will be provided for families. Last year, the program served 16 families.

Charles City schools' food pantry and the Future Famers of America (FFA) program is also providing a Thanksgiving meals to 15 to 20 families, typically those who are in the toughest situations.

Both Sickman and Phipps said it is humbling for them to help the kids in need and it makes them appreciate what they themselves have for Thanksgiving.

“I think it is a good, humbling moment for you just to take a moment of pause to recognize the needs of our community and where we’re at with some of our families,” said Phipps.

“We have a big passion [for giving] kids a fair shake at this education thing, and we want them to know that we want them to have a fair share,” said Sickman.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

