School districts face the issue of substitute teacher shortages

School districts statewide are facing issues with hiring substitute teachers, which causes problems when they need a person to cover a classroom.

“I was on a conference call last Wednesday with other districts our size and larger and it is a struggle statewide to find substitutes right now,” said Tom Drzycimski, Human Resources Director for the Mason City School District.

Drzycimski said the Mason City School District was able to find substitutes last year but this year became a more noticeable issue. He noted that the district has half the number of substitutes that they need.

“It was the beginning of August that we open applications again for substitutes and there just weren’t that many,” said Drzycimski.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said his district is facing the same issue as Mason City with a shortage of subs. Gee says the substitute teacher shortage has been an issue for a few years but the pandemic escalated the problem.

“This year is even worse than last year,” said Gee.

Charles City Communications Director Justin Devore said his district saw the growing problem of finding substitutes last year.

"We were starting to see it last year when teachers last year who had been subbing for a long time. We really started to see a major effect in the midst of the pandemic," said Devore.

Drzycimski pointed out the issue of finding substitute teachers is very similar to the hiring issues in other industries, like manufacturing and hospitality.

“Our difficulty in finding substitutes is not unlike the circumstances that all employers are in right now,” said Drzycimski. “You look at the hospitality industry, retail, construction, and across the entire economy. There’s a lack of applicants for open positions.”

Both Mason City and Clear Lake schools have repeatedly posted their substitute teacher position to try to receive a few applicants.

“We continually post for it and we do background checks and get them subbing as soon as possible,” said Gee.

“We’re running an ad again this weekend that we need substitute teachers and paraprofessionals. We’re also considering advertising that more during conferences next month to let parents know that these opportunities are available,” said Drzycimski.

Gee says teacher shortages and fewer retired teachers returning to sub are contributing to the number of substitute teachers that they have. He added that at one time the teachers who were unable to find a teaching position within a district typically took up substitute teacher positions. Now since there are less teachers in the field, there are less applications coming in.

“I just think there are fewer of them and there are less (retired teachers) that want to come back to sub,” said Gee.

CAL and Hampton-Dumont Superintendent Todd Lettow, who is also experiencing shortages in his districts, also attributed the substitute teacher shortage to teacher shortages.

"When there were a lot of teachers out there, we could advertise for a teaching position and then we would get 100 applicants," said Lettow.

Drzycimski explained one pathway to become a substitute teacher was a license that requires an individual with their Bachelor of Arts and taking a state required class. Along with these requirements, a person has to pass a background check and not be on the abuse registry.

Another way to become a substitute teacher can be through a substitute authorization. This requires an Associate's degree or 60 semester hours and the completion through an approve substitute course.

Becoming a substitute paraprofessional is an easier route according to Drzycimski. A person interested in applying for substitute paraprofessional position only requires a high school diploma and passing the same background checks.

“(When) someone’s qualified, we can get them to work fairly quickly,” said Drzycimski.

Gee and Drzycimski said their district has had to become creative and be quick when they are unable to find a substitute teacher to cover a position this year.

Gee said his principals have covered classrooms occasionally and paying their full time teachers to sub during their prep periods, a strategy started three years ago. Sometimes classes have been split or brought into study halls in order to have a teacher watch them according to Gee.

“We have had to be creative. Sometimes that means pulling in teachers that are on their prep periods to cover. Sometimes it means taking a class, dividing it and sending half of the class to another classroom and the other half to another classroom,” said Drzycimski.

Drzycimski and Lettow said had concerns with the number of subs the district has due to flu season and because of COVID-19 cases.

“A number of our employees have students that go to this district. So if the kids are sick, someone has to be home with them too,” said Drzycimski.

"One thing that I would say was nice with wearing masks, even though there weren't many, was that there wasn't much of a flu season," said Lettow. "Without wearing masks, I will expect more of a flu season."

Gee explained he didn’t know of any concerns about flu season building up but knew that illness, other than COVID-19, was going to be on the rise since there is no masking in the district.

“Just based on what we have experienced, we don’t feel like it will get worse than what it has already been,” said Gee.

To try to become more competitive with hiring, Clear Lake school district has increased substitute pay. Along with pay raises, Clear Lake and CAL and Hampton-Dumont has increased pay for retired teachers who come back and sub for them.

"We took action on this. We saw this and we examined the benefits we could give our substitutes,"

According to Devore, the Charles City school district bumped the pay for substitute teachers $125 a day and $179.72 for a long term sub. Devore added when a sub works 30 days, they receive a $500 incentive.

"Because of the benefits we are offering, I am hoping that the benefits of Charles City will attract them," said Devore.

Mason City school district has been working on getting the word out about substituting through advertising opportunities and making the substitute teacher course locally available. Drzycimski says if people knew how flexible the position is, there would be more interest in it.

“They can drop off their students and then come and work for us. They’re home after school with their kids. The hours really work well for those with kids in school,” said Drzycimski.

Drzycimski and Gee both say the substitution shortage is an issue that will be around for awhile because of unemployment and the current economy.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.