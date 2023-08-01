Thinking of running for school board in Cerro Gordo county this November?

Listed below are each of the school district elections and seats which will be on the ballot in the 2023 elections, according to the office of the Cerro Gordo County Auditor:

Central Springs

Three seats are open, currently held by Joseph Rowe (district 1), Dave Luett (district 2) and Lori Meacham Ginapp (at-large district). District 1 encompasses north and west of a line beginning at Thrush Avenue and 375th Street south to the city limits of Plymouth; then west from the city of Plymouth on 330th Street to Spruce Avenue and then south. The city of Plymouth is included in district 1. District 2 is south and east of a line beginning at Thrush Avenue and 375th Street south to the city limits of Plymouth; then west from the city of Plymouth on 330th Street to Spruce Avenue and then south. The city of Plymouth is excluded in district 2.

Clear Lake

Three at-large seats, held by incumbents Chad Kuhlers, John Brady and Michael Moeller, will be up for grabs; serving a four-year term.

Forest City

The seat currently held by Gary Ludwig, covering director district 5, encompasses all the area within the school district in Winnebago County that is west of a line beginning at the north school district boundary and 210th Avenue: thence southerly along 210th Avenue to 380th Street, thence westerly along 380th Street to 200th Avenue, thence southerly along 200th Avenue to 350th Street, thence easterly along 350th Street to 205th Avenue, thence southerly along 205th Avenue to the south township line (also the south county line), excluding all area within the city of Forest City, and includes the city of Leland.

The seat currently held by Kim Severson, director district 4, covers all of the area within the school district in Cerro Gordo County; all of the area within the school district in Worth County, including the city of Fertile; all of the area within the school district in Hancock County that is east of a line beginning at the north county line and Taft Avenue, thence southerly along Taft Avenue to River Road, thence southeasterly along River Road to Taylor Avenue, thence southerly along Taylor Avenue to the south school district boundary; all of the area within the school district in Winnebago County that is east of a line beginning at the north school district boundary and 210th Avenue: thence southerly along 210th Avenue to 380th Street, thence westerly along 380th Street to 200th Avenue, thence southerly along 200th Avenue to 350th Street, thence easterly along 350th Street to 205th Avenue, thence southerly along 205th Avenue to the south township line (also the south county line).

Finally, the seat held by Keila Buffington of director district 1 spans all of the area within the city of Forest City (2020 corporate limits) that is north of a line beginning at the west corporate limits and the Winnebago-Hancock County line: thence easterly along the county line to South 7th Street, thence northerly along South 7th Street to West B Street, thence westerly along West B Street to South 8th Street, thence northerly along South 8th Street to West G Street, thence easterly along West G Street to South Clark Street, thence southerly along South Clark Street to East E Street, thence easterly along East E Street to South Central Street, thence northerly along South Central Street to East G Street, thence easterly along East G Street to U.S. Highway 69, thence northerly along U.S. Highway 69 to East J Street, thence easterly along East J Street to the east corporate limits (includes Forest City Wards 1, 2, and 3).

GHV

In the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school district, the two at-large seats held by incumbents Pamela Roberts and Kim Upmeyer will be on the ballot.

Mason City

All seven directors of the Mason City school board are elected at-large. In 2023, the seats are currently held by Peterson Jean-Pierre, Katherine Koehler, Brent Seaton and Lorrie Lala.

RRMR

The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school board will have three at-large seats on the ballot, currently held by incumbents Angie Johnson, Heidi Marzen, and Janette Lien.

West Fork

The seat currently held by Rob Heimbuch of district 1 will be contested; the district covers all of the area within the school district in Cerro Gordo County that is north of a line beginning at the west county line (also Apple Avenue) and 120th Street: thence easterly along 120th Street to Eagle Avenue, thence southerly along Eagle Avenue to Bailey Creek, thence easterly along Bailey Creek to its intersection with the southwest 2020 corporate limits of the city of Thornton, thence easterly along the southerly corporate limits to 120th Street, thence easterly along 120th Street to Heather Avenue, thence northerly along Heather Avenue to 125th Street, thence easterly along 125th Street to Indigo Avenue, thence northerly along Indigo Avenue to 130th Street, thence easterly along 130th Street to the east school district boundary; includes the cities of Swaledale, Thornton, and Rockwell.

Erin Suntken of district 2 will face re-election. This district incluses all of the area within the school district in Franklin County, Hancock County, and Wright County; all of the area within the school district in Cerro Gordo County that is south of a line beginning at the west county line (also Apple Avenue) and 120th Street: thence easterly along 120th Street to Eagle Avenue, thence southerly along Eagle Avenue to Bailey Creek, thence easterly along Bailey Creek to its intersection with the southwest 2020 corporate limits of the city of Thornton, thence easterly along the southerly corporate limits to 120th Street, thence easterly along 120th Street to Heather Avenue, thence northerly along Heather Avenue to 125th Street, thence easterly along 125th Street to Indigo Avenue, thence northerly along Indigo Avenue to 130th Street, thence easterly along 130th Street to the east school district boundary; includes the cities of Dougherty, Messervey, and Sheffield.

NIACC

The North Iowa Area Community College board of directors will have five seats on the ballot in the following director districts:

District 4, currently held by John Rowe and covers the portion of Mason City school that lies in the following precincts: Mason City Ward 1 Pct 1 & 3, Ward 3 Pct 1 & 3, Ward 4 Pct 2, and Mason South.

District 6, currently held by Andy Julseth and covers the portion of Clear Lake school district that lies in Lake Lincoln precinct, along with the portion of Mason City school district that lies in the following precincts: Lake Lincoln, Lime Creek, Portland, and Mason City Ward 1 Pct 2, Northwood-Kensett and Central Springs.

District 7, currently held by Stephanie Nettleton and covers the portion of Mason City school district that lies in the following precincts: Mason City Ward 2 Pct 1, 2 & 3, Ward 3 Pct 2, and Ward 4 Pct 1 & 3.

District 8, currently held by Debra Hill and includes Corwith-Wesley, the portion of Forest City school district that is located in Hancock county, Garner-Hayfield, Ventura, West Hancock and Woden-Crystal Lake.

District 9, held by Nicki Prantner, including the Belmond-Klemme, CAL and Hampton-Dumont school districts.