Monday, Aug. 28, marks the beginning of the filing period for school board elections in Cerro Gordo county.

Candidates for school board must be eligible electors in the school district at the time of the election. An eligible elector meets all of the requirements to register to vote but does not have to be registered to vote.

An eligible elector must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Iowa and at least 18 years old by election day. An eligible elector may not be a convicted felon, unless voting rights have been restored by the president or governor, including via executive order, be currently judged incompetent to vote by a court or claim the right to vote in any other place.

Next, candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions with the school secretary or community college board secretary. The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions must be filed together or they will be rejected. Copies of nomination papers are available at the school secretary’s office, county auditor’s office, or on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. The affidavit of candidacy form is also available on the Secretary of State’s website.

The filing period for these documents is from August 28 until 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2023. There are no filing fees.

Candidates must collect signatures on nomination petitions and file the petitions at the same time the affidavit of candidacy is filed.