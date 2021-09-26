School activities keeping good numbers despite pandemic

Numbers for last spring and summer athletics showed huge turnouts, according to Ludwig.

“They missed a whole season and (students) wanted to make up for it,” said Ludwig.

Charles City Executive Director of Student Engagement and Leadership Tom Harskamp has seen numbers in his district be "hit and miss." Some students who have just recently entered high school haven't been as active in activities as they were in middle school.

Charles City students have seen increases in certain activities after recent hires, like a new head football coach and a strength and conditioning coach for middle schoolers, and reforming activities with leadership initiatives.

“The biggest thing is that we have numbers and we honor (student) commitment,” said Harskamp.

Harskamp said the big thing for him was not how many were in an activity, but that Charles City was building better people out of their chosen activities.

Johnson and Ludwig both said student activities played a role in helping the mental health of students and having something stable last school year.