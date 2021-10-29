Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe addresses Mason City schools on mascot usage in new letter

A formal letter from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, located in New York, has asked for the end of the usage of the "Mohawk" mascot for the Mason City Community School District.

The letter, which was sent by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s communication director Brendan White, was sent to Superintendent Dave Versteeg and school board president Lorrie Lala on Friday.

The Tribal Council of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe informed the school district they stand in unison to stop the use of derogatory and harmful stereotypes of Native Americans, which includes usage of Native Americans as mascots, according to the letter.

“Secondary school systems and educational systems that promote ethnic stereotypes – despite the civil rights movement that took place decades ago – still have not fully embraced racial equality and continue to do an injustice and disservice the young impressionable students under their guidance,” the letter says. “Their failure to take corrective action by immediately banning Native names and mascots only serves to perpetuate the negative and prejudicial treatment toward Native Americans and the contribution we have made and continue to make across the United States.”

The letter also informed the district of the history Native Americans have had with “educating and building the groundwork for this global pillar of democracy.” The letter then called the district to raise awareness about the mistreatment and challenges Native Americans continue to endure, including investigating Indian residential and boarding schools, protecting Indigenous sacred sites, and preventing any more missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“If the intent is to honor Native peoples, including the Mohawks, then the greatest form of flattery is to make our challenges your own. The time has surely come for all of us to be treated as equals and respected,” said the letter.

The letter comes amid the Mason City School Board ongoing academic and athletic logo redesign project, which has raised discussions about whether to keep or change the usage of its "Mohawk" nickname and logo.

On Friday morning, the Mason City Community School District acknowledged the receipt of the letter on its Facebook page.

"The Mason City Community School District has received communication today from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council in response to our inquiry about the use of the Mohawk name, logos, or symbols," the post said. It then went on to share that "logo and branding update" is an agenda item at its upcoming committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Nov. 1.

That meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Instructional Support Center of the Administrative Center.

This story will be updated.

