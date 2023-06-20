The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district has joined a growing list of local entities opposed to a carbon dioxide pipeline planned by Summit Carbon Solutions that would pass near the Rockford school building.

The school board approved a motion at its June 6 meeting voicing opposition to the project. In a letter dated the same day and filed with the Iowa Utilities Board June 15, the district said the proximity to the pipeline could negatively impact the health of students, staff and others.

"The increased concentrations of CO2 in the air can have the effects of headaches, dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness," said the letter, jointly signed by Board President Angie Johnson and Superintendent Todd Leichty, "[the] proposed route of the CO2 pipeline is not in the public interest of a safe learning environment for the [the RRMR school district], as it subjects students, staff and community to the potential hazards of a CO2 pipeline leak or rupture."

The pipeline would join Summit's network of existing pipelines with those planned and currently under construction as part of a project that would create a pipeline network spanning five U.S. states, with more than 700 miles of pipeline in Iowa. If approved, Summit’s pipeline would be the world’s largest carbon capture project, according to Food & Water Watch.

The process known as 'Carbon capture' isolates carbon dioxide leftover from the fermentation process of biorefineries such as ethanol plants and compresses the captured CO2. Summit's pipelines would channel the CO2 to North Dakota, "where it will be permanently and safely stored underground in deep geologic storage locations" to be utilized in "enhanced oil recovery" the use of CO2 to extract oil reserves that would otherwise be unusable.

Eighty-eight percent of global CO2 use is for fossil fuel recovery, a practice many of the pipeline's opponents oppose due to it prolonging the fossil fuel industry's grip on energy production, along with the environmental concerns with emissions and contaminated groundwater. Summit and similar companies have also faced backlash from communities in its proposed use of eminent domain to seize property for pipeline construction. As reported in the Summit-Tribune, March 2023 polling found that 78% of Iowans oppose eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

Golden Grain Energy of Mason City is one of the ethanol plants along Summit's proposed pipeline route. It received a letter of support from Mason City Chamber President Colleen Frein stating, "I see firsthand the positive economic impacts ethanol provides for our state and our farmers. Maintaining support for ethanol production is essential to the life of Iowans. The Summit project will provide an opportunity to produce ethanol sustainably for the next several years and keep Iowa’s ethanol producers viable in their markets." The Mason City Chamber's letter of support of the project was filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on June 16.

As reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch in March, income for Iowa farmers might decline $1.1 billion per year if the state’s ethanol plants are unable to capture and sequester carbon dioxide with the help of proposed pipelines to transport it, according to a study commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, however, made its opposition to the project clear in a February 2022 letter to the IUB, one of 44 Iowa counties who in 2021-22 formally filed opposition to planned carbon pipeline projects. The Floyd County Board of Supervisors adopted a similar measure and filed opposition in September.

The city of Rockford registered its opposition in March 2022, with Mayor Scott Johnson saying in a statement on behalf of the City Council, "These pipelines' potential health, safety and environmental concerns will be a deterrent for future growth in our already struggling small community. It will place tremendous stress on the budgets for city, county, HAZMAT, volunteer fire departments and school systems."

Much of the local opposition, including that from RRMR schools, cited the additional danger the pipeline could physically pose to the population and environment if it leaked or caught fire, saying "The construction of a CO2 pipeline will require additional training and equipment for local first responders who are primarily volunteers."

Construction on the pipeline was scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023, but the matter remains under review with the IUB as parties register their support or opposition to the project. According to its website, The board's July 10 meeting in Des Moines is scheduled to be held between two 'status conferences' on the project, which it says will "see the board receive updates from parties, provide additional information about events and logistics for the docket, and to address any issues or concerns that may arise."