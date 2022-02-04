RRMR school district awarded with statewide grant

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock (RRMR) Community School District was one of 16 districts to receive a grant from the state on Friday.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education awarded up to $10 thousand in competitive grants to explore the development of blending child care and early learning programs says a press release.

The Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations (BELIEF) grants will support school districts working with community partners in developed preschool programs for children under five years old. The grants can be used to cover costs associated with training and planning, like travel expenses and transportation costs. The grants can also be used for substitute teachers while teachers attend training.

“Introducing our children to innovative early learning opportunities will better prepare them for the transition to school while providing the support their parents need to enter and remain in the workforce,” said Reynolds in a statement. “Expanding child care access and quality is one of my top priorities and I commend these school districts for working together with the private sector to pursue it in their communities.”

RRMR Superintendent Todd Liechty said it was nice to receive the grant which will help the district explore child care options. The district will be working to pair the daycare and preschool program together according to Liechty.

"Right now we are in the rookie stage of this, and we hope to find things out," said Liechty.

The BELIEF grants are supported by the Iowa Department of Education's portion of funds received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III or ARP ESSER) according to a release. State education agencies were granted a share of funds to address critical needs from the pandemic.

To determine where funds go, priority consideration was given to applicant districts that provided clear evidence to plan and partner with one or more private partners on a model tailored to meet the needs of their communities and learners says the press release. Applications for a second round of awards will open later this spring.

