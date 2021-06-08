The sign's up, the doors are open and we're in our new digs on South Taft Avenue. Come say hi!

Here's what's going on in North Iowa.

Private street project is a first

Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm has been with the City for 21 years and said he's never see anything like it: A six-figure private donation to make a street paving project happen.

The road? 24th Street Southwest, between South McKinley and Grover Avenue, not far from the Newman Catholic High School football field. The amount? It's $140,000 to help cover the costs for grading, paving and restoration.

Calendar impact

When the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released the 2021-22 calendar with dates for when practices, games and postseason play starts for all four seasons, there was one noticeable difference.

Baseball and softball will start practice on May 2 in 2022 and games will commence two weeks later on May 16. That is a week shorter than preparations for the 2021 season.

That wasn't the only thing that caught peoples' attention.

$1 million trim

Both sides can claim a victory of sorts after the State Appeal Board voted on Monday to uphold Floyd County's fiscal year 2022 budget, but also ordered the county to reduce its spending by more than $1 million.

Both the county and residents are now pondering what that means.

Amped audio

Clear Lake students will hear lessons more clearly thanks to new audio technology in the district purchased by the Clear Lake Board of Education.

Education Paging and Intercom Communications (EPIC) and Signal Alert for Education (SAFE) systems for all three schools will cost the Clear Lake Board of Education close to $700,000. Despite it being expensive, according to superintendent Doug Gee, both the board and Clear Lake educators both agree that the systems will improve the classroom environment.

Theater comeback

Tom Ballmer, who directs the Stebens Children's Theatre in Mason City, intended to debut an original production he crafted with two collaborators, one of them a former student of his, at the Mason City Community Theatre in summer 2020.

Of course, that didn't happen. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic became the top concern everywhere and the theatre had to postpone its April production, which Ballmer's wife was slated to be in, and close its doors.

More than a year later, it's still closed.

