Return to learn: Concerns about COVID numbers in schools mount

“A lot of stuff is beyond our control,” said Gee.

Clear Lake students do not have a virtual option this upcoming year, according to Gee and the district plan. Virtual schooling would only be given to students who test positive, who would then receive a device to do lessons and connect through scheduled times with their teachers.

The district will keep in place the cleaning efforts that were implemented last year and encourage students to keep their hands clean. Gee said the district would continue to encourage people to do what they can to beat the virus.

“We are going to do everything we can to mitigate and keeping our kids and teachers safe,” said Gee.

Clear Lake is also not going to require a student to take a test or do contact tracing this upcoming school year. The quarantine period for Clear Lake students would be 10 days from when they first show symptoms.

Mason City School District is returning to face-to-face learning with the option to instead enroll in the district's virtual academy. Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg said the virtual option was better for some students along with easing the minds of those with health concerns.