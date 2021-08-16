Return to learn: Concerns about COVID numbers in schools mount

Back to school means new supplies, a new grade level, and a whole new level of concern about COVID-19.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses stood at 355 this week, the highest since 360 on Feb. 4. Of those hospitalized, 103 were in intensive care units and 49 needed the aid of ventilators to breathe, according to the latest weekly figures issued by the state.
Through Monday, Aug. 9 data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows that the positive seven-day test rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County is around 7.62% with a testing volume of about 446 people over the same time period.
Up to Friday, Aug. 13, the "Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov" website shows that the seven-day positive test rate for Cerro Gordo County is around 6% with 23% of those positive, or about 11 people, being 17 and younger. The highest age range was 18-29, which accounted for 54% of the positive tests or about 28 people.
The prominence of the strain was confirmed by CG Public Health.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says he is highly concerned about this upcoming school year due to the rise in case numbers and the Delta variant.
“I firmly believe that what was done last year kept people safe,” Hanft said Thursday afternoon.
According to Hanft, in-person schooling is the best option for students this year if everyone wears masks and stays socially distanced. He added that these methods kept the spread of COVID-19 limited and next to no spread within schools according to data.
But with the state banning mask mandates in schools earlier this year, Hanft is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and other ailments for the school year.
“We all wore masks last year and it dramatically took down influenza numbers,” Hanft said.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
When it came to the number of children being hospitalized due to COVID-19, Hanft said he couldn’t speak to the number of kids being hospitalized but he was receiving statewide data showing hospitals were filling up with school-aged patients. He added that things were becoming “dire” in the area.
The Clear Lake School Board approved and released its Return to Learn plan on Aug. 10. Superintendent Doug Gee made it clear that there was parts that could be determined by the district and parts that were controlled by the state.
“A lot of stuff is beyond our control,” said Gee.
Clear Lake students do not have a virtual option this upcoming year, according to Gee and the district plan. Virtual schooling would only be given to students who test positive, who would then receive a device to do lessons and connect through scheduled times with their teachers.
The district will keep in place the cleaning efforts that were implemented last year and encourage students to keep their hands clean. Gee said the district would continue to encourage people to do what they can to beat the virus.
“We are going to do everything we can to mitigate and keeping our kids and teachers safe,” said Gee.
Clear Lake is also not going to require a student to take a test or do contact tracing this upcoming school year. The quarantine period for Clear Lake students would be 10 days from when they first show symptoms.
Mason City School District is returning to face-to-face learning with the option to instead enroll in the district's virtual academy. Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg said the virtual option was better for some students along with easing the minds of those with health concerns.
Versteeg said the district would maintain its cleaning efforts and continue to encourage distancing. He added that the district would encourage those who are unvaccinated or feel uncomfortable to wear masks and for all to get vaccinated.
“I think we are bringing attention that it is fine (to be masked) and being very supportive of it,” said Versteeg.
Versteeg said the district would be monitoring to see if there is an upturn in cases and working closely with CG Public Health. He did not want to comment on what the quarantine process for those testing positive would be this year since the district is still waiting for instruction.
“We are doing everything that we can to keep (students) safe and in school,” said Versteeg.
Hanft’s advice for parents who are about to send their child to school this fall is to have them continue to wear masks and to get children 12 and up vaccinated.
Hanft says everyone at public health or working in healthcare is tired and the rise in cases is stretching them even more. He asks people that before students return to the classroom to go get vaccinated.
“I’m just asking people to do this out of the goodness in their heart,” said Hanft.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com