North Iowa Area Community College is offering the following camps for area students this summer:

"Exploring Health Careers"

A two-day free camp for students entering grades 9-12 interested in exploring careers in health care upon graduation. Day one will focus on hands-on activities exploring health careers, and on day two, campers will be bussed to the NIACC campus to spend the day in the NIACC Health Simulation Center, where they will be provided a realistic, simulated clinical learning environment. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5-6 in Hampton, and June 7-8 in Forest City.

"Mind Mania"

Four-day camp for students entering grades 4-7, with the option to choose a morning session and an afternoon session; June 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., located at the NIACC Activity Center. Mind Mania! takes the best parts of every camp and rolls it into one, offering campers the chance to exercise their minds and bodies, with snacks and lunch included. Cost $159 per camper.

Minds On! Hands On!

This free camp is for students entering grades 9-12, is grant-funded, and the focus is non-traditional students in industrial fields, with a focus this summer on welding. This is a two-night overnight camp, with campers staying in NIACC housing. Quality instruction from NIACC staff members along with tours and guest speakers will fill the weekend. Camp counselors will be on hand with other activities when campers are not with instructors. June 20-22.

STEM Careers Camp

Two week camp, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for students entering grades 6-8. This summer program teaches STEM concepts and put them to the test, while demonstrating the importance of teamwork and planning. Campers will be taught skills related to design thinking, 3D design & printing, entrepreneurship, and so much more. Cost $250 per camper.

Health Careers Camp

Two day camp for students in grades 9-12 interested in medical and health careers. At Health Careers Camp, you will learn some essential skills related to working as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, physical therapist assistant, medical assistant, and emergency medical technician. July 17-18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cost $110 per camper.

More information on these camps and online registration is available at niacccamps.com