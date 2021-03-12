Public hearing set for Clear Lake Schools' 2022 budget, levy

Five years.
That’s how long the Clear Lake Community School District has proposed to keep its property tax rate at, or near, $10.39 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
Superintendent Doug Gee reviewed the proposed fiscal year 2022 certified budget with the Clear Lake Board of Education Tuesday evening.
The proposed certified budget includes $32,945,765 in revenues and $32,119,988 in expenditures, which is about a $14.7 decrease in revenues and an $11.8 million increase in expenditures over the actual 2020 certified budget.
Of the proposed expenditures, about $12.4 million is attributed to instruction; $6.7 million is for total support services; $890,929 for non-instructional programs; and $12.1 million in total other expenditures, like building projects and construction.
Gee said the proposed certified budget expenditures will “always be a little high because we can’t overspend it.”
The school district is proposing a property tax rate at $10.38632 per $1,000 taxable, which was maintained by reducing the debt-service levy by about 50 cents to accommodate an increase in the management fund levy.
Gee said the debt-service levy is still on track to pay down the $18 million bond referendum district residents approved in March 2020 despite the reduction.
The bond referendum is funding construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school as well as the nearly $11 million recreation and wellness center, which is a collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.
“We’re right on plan, and if you remember by us doing all that up front, we are going to save over $500,000 in interest by doing those first five years high like this,” he said.
After Gee’s budget presentation, the school board unanimously approved setting a public hearing on its proposed fiscal year 2022 certified budget.
The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center, 1601 Third Ave. N.
Fiscal year 2022 runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Budget documents are available ahead of the hearing upon request.
For questions about the proposed property tax rate or budget prior to the hearing, call the District Administration Office at 641-357-2181.
