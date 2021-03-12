Public hearing set for Clear Lake Schools' 2022 budget, levy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bond referendum is funding construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school as well as the nearly $11 million recreation and wellness center, which is a collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.

“We’re right on plan, and if you remember by us doing all that up front, we are going to save over $500,000 in interest by doing those first five years high like this,” he said.

After Gee’s budget presentation, the school board unanimously approved setting a public hearing on its proposed fiscal year 2022 certified budget.

The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center, 1601 Third Ave. N.

Fiscal year 2022 runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Budget documents are available ahead of the hearing upon request.

For questions about the proposed property tax rate or budget prior to the hearing, call the District Administration Office at 641-357-2181.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.