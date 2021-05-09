Proudest moment for Osage's Barb Schwamman involve 'the kids'

Barb Schwamman has been instrumental in a number of new initiatives and projects in her nearly six years as superintendent of schools for the Osage Community School District.

And while those initiatives have made for some proud moments during her tenure in Osage and as the superintendent in Riceville (since 2017), they pale in comparison to seeing students succeed in the classroom.

"That is absolutely the best thing about my job," Schwamman said. "All kids learn at a different pace, so to help them and see them all make progress and succeed is why we get into this field."

Schwamman will talk about helping students succeed in the classroom and the need for individualized education, among other things, as part of her keynote address at the 2021 Star Class recognition event on May 9 at North Iowa Area Community College.

Since being named the Osage superintendent in 2015, and then given the added duties of overseeing the Riceville School District four years ago, Schwamman has preached a "can do" attitude to teachers, staff, and students.

She believes anything is possible.