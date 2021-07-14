Proposed club sport rules for Clear Lake athletes need more thought

A proposed updated policy for Clear Lake High School athletes needs more thought and possible tweaks.
The Clear Lake Community Schools Board of Education discussed the first reading of the proposed policy, which says high school students cannot play club sports at the same time as their school season, during its Tuesday night meeting.
The policy also says that for the purposes of extra-curricular activities, eighth-grade students are considered freshmen as of the first day of the summer athletics season, which is usually the first week of May.
The issue arose this spring, when the parents of an eighth-grade student who played softball told the district that she wanted to play club softball at the same time. Ludwig’s interpretation of the current policy in the handbook was that she could not as she was officially a high school student on May 3, when practice for the high school team began, and the district prohibits participation in both.
The parents disagreed, noting the girl would be in eighth-grade classes until the end of May when school ended, and that the policy in the handbook did not specify the official start of the season. Superintendent Doug Gee consulted with the district’s legal counsel, who told him because of the vagueness of the policy, the parents would likely prevail should it go to court.
In presenting the suggested new language of the policy, Activities Director Dale Ludwig told the board he met with 12 out of 16 head coaches -- and talked separately to the other four -- to go over language of the policy again.
All of the coaches were in favor of the proposed language, he said.
During the public comment period, Seth Thompson, a former Clear Lake baseball coach, said club sports are a good thing and that he thought the decision about playing both concurrently should be up to the parents.
"Generally, these opportunities are really good, but it really affects summer sports," Thompson said.
Thompson added that some of the success that he has seen in his former players have come because of club sports, like playing at the college level.
Thompson also wanted to see that middle school sports and eighth-grade opportunities wouldn't be affected by the policy. Board members agreed that they wanted middle school students to explore opportunities like travel teams, but also to know that the school sport comes first.
"I don't want people to believe I am against travel teams because I am not," said Ludwig.
Ludwig related a situation he had in 2008 that involved students participating in four sports in one season. He said it became unfair to junior varsity players who were putting all their time into the school season, when starters would put more time into the club sport. He said it disrupted team chemistry and caused more physical wear to the athlete's body.
Consequences for violating the policy were also discussed. Coaches would have discretion on how to handle it, but generally it would be viewed as a missed practice, Ludwig said.
"Your first commitment is to the school sport," Ludwig said.
Both board members Tony Brownlee and Chryl Bervig said whatever the policy becomes it needed to be specific to avoid any situations in the future that Ludwig and the district had encountered in the past, including conflicts.
The board decided that the policy still needed some work. Further in-depth discussion will happen in early August before the board votes on specific language.
