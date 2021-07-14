Proposed club sport rules for Clear Lake athletes need more thought

In presenting the suggested new language of the policy, Activities Director Dale Ludwig told the board he met with 12 out of 16 head coaches -- and talked separately to the other four -- to go over language of the policy again.

All of the coaches were in favor of the proposed language, he said.

During the public comment period, Seth Thompson, a former Clear Lake baseball coach, said club sports are a good thing and that he thought the decision about playing both concurrently should be up to the parents.

"Generally, these opportunities are really good, but it really affects summer sports," Thompson said.

Thompson added that some of the success that he has seen in his former players have come because of club sports, like playing at the college level.

Thompson also wanted to see that middle school sports and eighth-grade opportunities wouldn't be affected by the policy. Board members agreed that they wanted middle school students to explore opportunities like travel teams, but also to know that the school sport comes first.

"I don't want people to believe I am against travel teams because I am not," said Ludwig.