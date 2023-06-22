The smash hit Broadway musical classic "Godspell" will be presented by students of Mason City High School's drama department this weekend at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC Campus in Mason City.

The production will stage two performances of the show: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Tickets are available in advance from Hy-Vee East and West customer service desk, as well as at the performance. Tickets purchased in advance are available at the lower rate of $8 for general admission, $6 for senior citizens and children. Ticket prices at the door cost $10 for adults and $8 for children/senior citizens. Seating in the air-conditioned auditorium is limited, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

Adapted mainly from the gospel of Matthew, the musical sees the characters portray the teachings of Christ and his disciples through biblical parables such as the Good Samaritan, Lazarus, and the parable of the Prodigal Son.

"Godspell" opened Off-Broadway in 1971 and ran for 2,651 performances over five years before it was adapted into a successful Hollywood film in 1973, whose soundtrack was a Top 20 hit and won a Grammy Award. In 1976, the musical moved to Broadway where it played for an additional year. Since then, it has returned many times in national tours and off-Broadway productions, as well as a Broadway revival from 2011-2012. It has been widely produced in public schools over the past 50 years. "Godspell" was performed at the White House, the Vatican and has been staged in numerous languages worldwide. In 2021, collegiate students and locals from Cedar Summerstock Theater staged an outdoor version in a quarry outside of St. Ansgar. "Godspell" was the first musical for composer Stephen Schwartz, who went on to write hits such as "Pippin," "Wicked" and several Disney films.

“Godspell is a must-see, and it promises to be one of our best productions!” said Joel Everist, director of choral activities for Mason City High School in a pre-show press release. “This show offers an amazing combination of talent that should not to be missed. The energy and excitement of this stunning musical should engage audiences of all generations. I hope members of the community can join us for a memorable evening which should entertain you by touching your hearts and stirring your soul!”