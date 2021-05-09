Powers, Dirksen are 2021 Money to Learn scholars

Dirksen chose the latter after a lot of research, a number of conversations with area dentists, and a lot of soul-searching.

While Dirksen knows how much her mother loves being a nurse and sees the merits in helping people in that field, she believes she, too, can have a positive impact as a dentist.

"It was a tough decision," said Dirksen, who was considering being a family practice doctor. "I have had good experiences, and I know a wonderful dentist who helped make my decision a little easier."

In her essay, Dirksen said that "there are a million different choices that we make each day, big and small. Perhaps the biggest choice, however, is who we want to be."

"I have always pushed myself and wanted to go to dental school, so furthering my education was inevitable for my standards," said Dirksen, who ranks fourth in her class and scored a 29 on her ACT test. "I believe that getting a higher education is more crucial to proving to myself that I am stronger than I think."

Dirksen said she has "spent an endless amount of time" perfecting her school work and believes that she owes it to herself to at least get the job she wants "from all of that hustle.

"A dentist office environment is more my pace."

