Power on: Mason City school's virtual academy attracts all grade levels

Despite all their coursework being online, students in virtual academy are still able to participate in athletics, activities and field trips. The academy has programs for special education and gifted and talented students as well.

"One of the benefits is that they will be a Mason City student, so they will have access to all the activities and sports," said Schweitzer.

The virtual academy is like other buildings within the school district in that students can come and go depending on a variety of factors. Versteeg says the district does ask families who are considering the virtual academy to commit to at least one semester before considering enrolling back to a traditional school setting.

Schweitzer said he hopes to see there be an appetite for the virtual academy as time progresses. He added that he wants to see the program grow organically within the district.

"(The board has) been asking questions along the way and I'm excited that it got approved," said Schweitzer.