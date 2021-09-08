Post-graduation soft skills program renewed by Mason City School Board

The primary performances goals for the iJAG program are for high percentages in graduation/GED rate and success after graduation. Success after graduation would be categorized as a student with employment after graduation, post-secondary school or training, or a combination of the two.

Statewide and school performance outcomes are used in JAG's accreditation process. State and local affiliates must receive standard accreditation and remain a member of the JAG National Network.

iJAG's electronic data management system provides tracking of students served, services delivered, and outcomes achieved.

Board director Jacob Schweitzer asked if the board will receive information on the success rate from the follow-ups post-graduation. Superintendent Dave Versteeg answered the district does receive information on the success of the program but has never shared it. Versteeg added they can share that information if desired.

Board director Jodi Draper shared her appreciation for the program and the impact it has with students.