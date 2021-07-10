Parent starts petition over Central Springs pre-K programming

According to Habermann, research says there is not a lot of benefit from an extra year of preschool but it was ultimately a decision for the parent to make.

Central Springs is not the only one in its conference with this type of programming, Lehmann said. North Union does not have Kindergarten-prep at all, and some schools do half-day programs that are labeled as Kindergarten-transitional but are using Kindergarten curriculum, like Eagle Grove and Lake Mills, he said.

"You see more and more districts going towards the Kindergarten route and there is no difference in the quality," Habermann said.

Ultimately, the school board closed discussion on the issue and moved onto its next agenda item, leaving the guidelines as they are.

One of the reasons behind the board's inaction was if they change things, how do they make it up in other areas, according to Lehmann. Another factor was how the district could remain unified with others in the conference if they changed the guidelines.

“We hope that (parents) understand that we have to look at the big picture of all the kids that come in,” Lehmann said.