Parent starts petition over Central Springs pre-K programming

A Central Springs School District parent has started a petition asking the district to reconsider its policy to not allow 5-year-olds to attend its preschool program.
Nora Springs parent Ashley Kohler started the petition on Change.org after the board made the decision at its June meeting to leave the program's parameters as they have been. So far she's collected 400 signatures.
Central Springs' preschool is for children are either 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 15 of the current school year. State money covers the 4-year-olds in the program, while the 3-year-olds have been supported through a local foundation and Worth County.
Kohler, a mother of four children, became aware of the program's guidelines this year. Her second-youngest child will turn 5 on Sept. 3, making them too old for the preschool program, but among the youngest of the incoming Kindergarten class.
Too young, Kohler believes. She worries that her child may have to re-take Kindergarten if it becomes too difficult. And even if it doesn't prove too difficult, she's also not too keen and having her child in college at age 17.
“I never knew that this was an issue until it happened with my family and knew that it was happening for other parents,” Kohler said.
Kohler and other parents attended Central Springs' Board of Education meeting on May 10 to speak about the issue. They offered to pay the cost of their 5-year-olds if they could be permitted to attend.
The board opted to table any decision until after its June meeting to see if any related legislative issues would develop and to see what current enrollment numbers would be at that time.
At its June meeting, the board learned that nearly 80 children were seeking preschool enrollment between the district's two campuses, though families are allowed to enroll at each campus and then select one. The enrollment cap for the preschool program is 40 kids at both of the campuses, according to Central Springs Elementary Principal Bill Carlson. Those 40 kids are then split into two sections, with 20 kids per classroom and one adult per 10 kids.
The numbers made it clear that even if parents were willing to spend the money to enroll their children, there wasn't enough space to have them, and Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said if the district were to create a new section it would have to offer it at both campuses, something it cannot afford.
The board was also given guidance on how the state views transitional programming versus Kindergarten. According to the Iowa Board of Education, they are viewed as essentially the same.
Carlson agreed with that, saying that the curriculum in each program is the same, except that pre-K works at a slower pace.
So does Michelle Habermann, early childhood general education consultant lead at Central Rivers Area Educational Agency. Habermann was at the board's June 21 meeting and answered its questions about Kindergarten and pre-school programming.
According to Habermann, research says there is not a lot of benefit from an extra year of preschool but it was ultimately a decision for the parent to make.
Central Springs is not the only one in its conference with this type of programming, Lehmann said. North Union does not have Kindergarten-prep at all, and some schools do half-day programs that are labeled as Kindergarten-transitional but are using Kindergarten curriculum, like Eagle Grove and Lake Mills, he said.
"You see more and more districts going towards the Kindergarten route and there is no difference in the quality," Habermann said.
Ultimately, the school board closed discussion on the issue and moved onto its next agenda item, leaving the guidelines as they are.
One of the reasons behind the board's inaction was if they change things, how do they make it up in other areas, according to Lehmann. Another factor was how the district could remain unified with others in the conference if they changed the guidelines.
“We hope that (parents) understand that we have to look at the big picture of all the kids that come in,” Lehmann said.
Kohler reacted to the decision by posting on Facebook saying, “They will not be allowing 5-year-olds into the preschool program. Incredibly disappointed in the school as we are putting children into a failing environment.”
Now, Kohler and others are now looking into sending their children elsewhere.
“I really hope people realize who they vote for into the board of education has a big impact on your child’s education,” she said.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com