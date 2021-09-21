Paperwork error may knock Mason City School Board candidate out of race

An error on a candidate's school board nomination paperwork has forced the Mason City school board to convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
The Objections Committee meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Mason City Administrative Center Board Room.
Chrissy Tass, who filled out paperwork to run for school board this fall, had conflicting answers in her papers, according to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore.
Wedmore said in an email to Superintendent Dave Versteeg on Friday that Tass answered yes to the question of whether she was running to fill a vacancy on her nomination petitions, but no to the same question on her affidavit of candidacy.
Wedmore said in the email that he had reviewed Iowa Code and consulted with the Secretary of State's office, and would accept her as a candidate to fill the remaining two years of a vacant seat currently held by Peterson Jean-Pierre, who was named to the post by the board, but not as a candidate to any of the full, four-year term seats up for grabs.
Wedmore also noted anyone could object to the legal sufficiency of Tass' filing under Iowa code, which is what board member Jodi Draper did on Monday via email to Versteeg, Wedmore, members of the board and Tass.
“I am calling the question as the paperwork needs to be validated and legal on the election form. As a current Mason City Community District board member, I feel it is my duty that all Iowa Code is followed [in the] election process,” said Draper in her email to Versteeg.
Under Iowa code the Objections Committee must convene and vote on the legitimacy of the candidacy no later than two days after an objection is received. The Objections Committee is made up of the president of the school board (Lorrie Lala), the board secretary (no one is listed as the board secretary on the district's website, so it is unclear who that would be), and another board member selected by ballot. The board will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday to determine that member.
At the 4 p.m. meeting, the three members of the Objection Committee will receive evidence by Draper and Tass and then consider what action is required in response. The committee must give an answer to Wedmore before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
