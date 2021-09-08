On the fence: Roosevelt Elementary shares heartfelt messages with community

The message of “Mohawk Strong” has been prominently displayed on the fence that faces 15th street at Roosevelt Elementary since the start of the pandemic. After almost two years with “Mohawk Strong,” Principal Dan Arjes decided it was time to give new messages to the community.

“We’ve had the same message now for almost two years and I felt like I needed to do something a little bit different and keep it kind of fresh,” said Arjes.

From now until November and then during the spring, every classroom from kindergarten to 4th grade will display a heartfelt word that has meaning to them. Every Monday a new message will be displayed on the fence and the old one will come down. The messages are meant to serve as a reminder to the community when they pass by.

“I really wanted to keep it connected between our students and our community,” said Arjes. “The great thing about the fence is it’s very visible. It’s seen a lot and I thought it would kind of boost some energy back into the community.”

Arjes said he knows some of the messages that will go up, but some will be a surprise for him. With each new word every week, Arjes recommends that people keep their eye out for the new messages.