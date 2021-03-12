North Iowans join NIACC Foundation Board of Directors

The North Iowa Area Community College Foundation has named two new members to its Board of Directors:

Mary Amsbaugh of Sheffield is a human resources generalist at Sukup Manufacturing Co. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University. Amsbaugh is the vice president of the Franklin County Development Association Board of Directors and serves on the Hampton Community Christian Daycare Board of Directors. She is an active member of the Sheffield Community Betterment Club.

Gene Christianson of Thornton is the president of Jaspersen Insurance and Real Estate Ltd. Christianson earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering from South Dakota State University. He is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa, the Iowa Realtors Association, and the Cerro Gordo County Independent Insurance Agents Association. Christianson is also an active member of the Pleasant View Apartments Board, St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 440, and Mission Thornton.

Officers for 2021 were elected at the Foundation Board meeting held in December 2020. Pat Sackville will serve as president with Nancy Barnes is vice president. Noele Beaver will serve as secretary/treasurer.