North Iowa student graduates St. Ambrose University

St. Ambrose University hosted separate commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate degree recipients at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois.
The following North Iowa students earned bachelor's degrees:
Rockwell: Sarah Dusold-Nursing
