North Iowa school districts watch COVID-19 numbers after mask decisions

As a majority of schools in North Iowa have made their decisions on mask mandates, COVID-19 positivity rates among the 0-17 age demographic remains the highest in six local counties.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Wright, Kossuth, Mitchell and Winnebago children were the largest drivers in the rate of positive tests in the previous seven days. In two counties, Mitchell and Winnebago, children made up at least a third of overall positive cases this past week. In Mitchell County, 34% of the 64 total cases were children. In Winnebago County, it was 34% of 52 total cases.

Cerro Gordo County went from 33% of 126 positive cases to 23% out of 119 positive cases being children as of Wednesday.

As positivity rates for the 0-17 demographic remains dominant compared to other age groups, North Iowa school districts have made decisions regarding requiring masks, thanks to a federal judge's ruling on Sept. 13 granting a temporary injunction to the state's mask mandate ban.

Along with making decisions about mask mandates, districts made decisions on how and if they were tracking COVID-19-positive cases. Some school districts are still maintaining COVID-19 or an illness dashboard for parents to check.

The Mason City School Board decided on Sept. 20 to require masks based on the illness rate in a building. Once 7% of a building is sick, masks will be required until the percentage drops under 5%. The mandate went into effect on Monday, and no building has reached 7% as of Wednesday.

Mason City updates its COVID-19 data, located on its Return to Learn page, returntolearn.masoncityschools.org, every day on how many positive cases there are and from what building. From Sept. 20 to Sept. 28, Mason City schools has reported 26 students and nine staff members as COVID-19-positive. Of those, 14 were in the elementary schools.

“I think the school board's decision to mask or not to mask students and employees based on the percentage of students ill in each building is supported by the percentages reported this week. Each building has been overall, relatively healthy,” said Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg via email.

Versteeg said the mask guidelines will be reviewed again at the Oct. 4 school board committee of the whole work session to address the metrics used.

“One issue that will need to be addressed is that the percentages don't apply appropriately at the Pinecrest Center special education school with an enrollment of just 30 students. At Pinecrest, 7% equals two students and less than 5% equals one student,” said Versteeg via email.

The Clear Lake School Board discussed masking on Sept. 14 as an unplanned agenda item since the ruling came out the day before. Superintendent Doug Gee recommended to the board to “stay the course” and to not return to masking. All five board directors were in agreement that they did not want to reinstate a mask mandate.

Gee said positive case numbers for students was less than five, which was across all buildings, and staff was at eight as of Wednesday. Gee receives updates on case numbers from the school nurse on Fridays to get a sense where the trends is headed.

Clear Lake schools is not having a dashboard this year to show COVID-19 cases due to the numbers remaining low. The information that there were COVID-19 positive cases within the Clear Lake district comes one of two ways, according to Gee on Sept. 15.

The first way is by having parents call directly into the school to report that their child tested positive, says Gee. This is the quickest option to receive positive case numbers, he added. Gee said the second way is to receive results from CG Public Health, which takes longer.

The Charles City School Board decided Monday on a mask mandate, which went into effect on Tuesday. Masks will be required when 5% of a building’s student population is confirmed positive with COVID-19 at one time, rolling three-day illness absence average is 7% or more, or an elementary classroom (pre-kindergarten through fourth grade) has three or more confirmed cases at one time. If masks are used at a Charles City school, they will be used in 10-day increments, longer if case counts or illness rates do not go down.

Charles City schools has an illness dashboard that is frequently updated, showing both the student illness rate and positive cases, according to Charles City Schools' Director of Communication Justin Devore. Devore added that if a person sees positive cases being “between one and five,” it is due to state law saying they are unable to give an exact number in a building when under six cases.

As of Wednesday, the following Charles City schools have between one and five cases: Washington Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Charles City Middle, and Charles City High. The only school building that reported zero positive cases was the district's Innovative Campus.

CAL and Hampton-Dumont Superintendent Todd Lettow said between both districts and staff and students, there were 13 COVID-19-positive cases in the past week. Lettow explained that he could not go into where a majority of the cases were in the district due to how easy it would be to identify students and staff.

Lettow said parents in both districts were good this year about taking extra steps when they realize their child is sick. CAL and Hampton-Dumont do not have a mask mandate in place and let parents decide if their child wears a face covering, according to Lettow.

“I just want to reiterate that parents are being diligent to help keep those numbers low by keeping them home and having them tested,” said Lettow.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.