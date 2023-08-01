A continued shortage of school bus drivers, paired with state and federal regulations that act as more red-tape for prospective hires, has left districts with more buses than they can operate.

Surveys conducted by The National Association for Pupil Transportation, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, and the National School Transportation Association found that in 2021 51% percent of respondents nationwide described their driver shortage as “severe” or “desperate.” Roughly three-quarters of all respondents indicated the school bus driver shortage is getting “much worse” or “a little worse”.

Mason City Schools has contracted North Iowa Bus Company of Mason City for its bus routes since 2004 and operates around 33 routes that cover about 95 square miles.

Deb Kadera and Charlie Colvin each have worked as school bus drivers for more than 13 years, and they help coordinate the complicated and at times chaotic task of getting kids from point A to point B.

John Regan, who owns and manages North Iowa Bus Company, said they have a driver for almost every route this year, but the demand for drivers will always be there simply because of the nature of the job.

"It's just a part-time job, and the day is fragmented into your morning and afternoon routes, so it's mostly retired drivers," said Colvin.

That, paired with the regulations and certifications being added frequently, is the main deterrent to hiring and keeping drivers, school officials said.

Beginning February 7, 2022, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations require all entry-level drivers of commercial motor vehicles, including school buses, receive 14 additional hours of entry-level driver training before getting behind the wheel and two to four additional hours of road and range training. Drivers must hold a commercial learners permit for at least 14 days before getting an initial commercial drivers license or a CDL upgrade.

"We're starting out this year okay and looks like we will be fully staffed, but that can change quickly, and we need substitutes year-round," said Kadera. "In the busy season, when you have additional routes for sports and after-school activities, we need all hands on deck, because it's a real juggling act.

Said Randy Meyer, who serves as transportation director for Mason City Schools, "It was easier 15 years ago. You didn't have to go through as much training; (the amount of training required) is the biggest deterrent to hiring drivers right now."

John Murphy is a semi-retired commercial driver. Health issues led him to seek something with fewer hours and less physical labor. He learned from his wife, Kristi, who works in Mason City High School office, that the school needed drivers so he got certified. "It's perfect for me," he said.

"I've been driving maybe 15 years, but not a school bus, other commercial vehicles. I recently had back surgery, so I needed something with a little less stress on the body."

Dealing with student behavioral problems is another factor Kadera said can deter those who want to drive bus from applying. They want drivers to focus solely on the road.

North Iowa's buses are all equipped with security cameras, and buses have another adult who acts as a bus monitor.

Doug Gee, superintendent of Clear Lake School District, said the district offers incentives and other bonuses for current bus drivers who help recruit others. Encouraging part-time employees like custodians to get certified as a bus driver is another measure most school districts are taking.

"Bus driving isn't for everyone, but the ones who come back every year enjoy it," said Regan.

Bill Carlson, principal at Osage Middle School, became a bus driver during his tenure as principal at Central Springs Elementary. “If you couldn’t find someone to drive a field trip, your kids can’t go. I didn’t want that to happen," Carlson said. "So I went back and got my bus driver’s license. In our role as educators, you don’t want to see kids not be able to experience something.”

"You need to be as creative and flexible as you can, because we know how important they really are to our students; (drivers are) the first person our kids see in the morning and the last they see when they leave. It's a lot of responsibility for them, and we want to make sure that we appreciate that and we treat them well."