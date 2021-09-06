North Iowa school districts face bus driver shortages

North Iowa school districts are facing a problem that starts with a capital “B,” and that stands for bus drivers.
School districts statewide and across the country are facing the issue of bus driver shortages for their schools.
The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), and National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) recently conducted a nationwide survey on driver shortages. The survey collected nearly 1,500 responses, the majority from transportation or operations directors, with a 95% confidence rate for the precision of the statistics. Results from the survey were released early last week.
51% of respondents described their driver shortage as “severe” or “desperate.” Roughly three-quarters of all respondents also indicated that the school bus driver shortage is getting “much worse” or “a little worse.”
65% of respondents indicated that bus driver shortage is their number one problem or concern. Only 1% of respondents indicated that bus driver shortage is not a problem for them.
North Iowa superintendents and transportation directors are facing the issues of driver shortages in their districts.
"We have the buses, but we don't have the drivers," said Todd Lettow, superintendent of Hampton-Dumont and CAL.
Central Springs and Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and Lettow said they are facing driver shortages in the districts they oversee. Both Lehmann and Lettow said there have been strategies created to try and solve the issue.
Lettow says they recently increased the pay for drivers, along with beginning to give benefits to them as well. This was done to attract drivers to work for them and to be competitive, according to Lettow.
Lettow added his districts were looking into offering more pay to their coaches who have a CDL and will drive their teams. This is because it can get difficult to find a driver to drive teams to games or for field trips. He says he fully realizes that the drive can be used for pre-game plans, but they are willing to offer the option.
“We realize that there is both sides to it, but we will pay them for (driving),” said Lettow.
A strategy to avoid shortages for Central Springs and Forest City School District is by hiring custodians who have their commercial driver’s license (CDL), according to Lehmann.
Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell, who manages transportation and maintenance for Charles City School District, has used the strategy of hiring staff members with a CDL since he started his position nine years ago. Mitchell says the district is not short on drivers.
“We are sitting really well, but we are one of the few,” said Mitchell.
Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said his district had just enough drivers but they do need a few more. The extra drivers would be used as a substitutes or when extra is needed.
"This is the first year since I've got here that we've had this problem," said Gee.
Clear Lake school district has tried to stay competitive with their bus driver wages according to Gee. In addition, Clear Lake has implemented an incentive for their current drivers if they recruit a driver to the district. Gee says this incentive has not been used yet.
"We try to do everything to accommodate and treat our bus drivers well," said Gee.
Gee said they were able to keep on drivers because of the management from the transportation director, Tony Launder, and the culture of the school district.
Mason City School District has a contract with North Iowa Bus Company to hire drivers and operating bus transportation for them. John Regan, who manages the bus company, says the bus driver shortage for Mason City schools isn't severe.
Regan said he would like to have more people in his line up of drivers and more applications.
"Bus driving isn't for everyone, but the ones who come back every year enjoy it,"
North Iowa Bus Company has competitive pay to attract possible drivers to work for them.
Lettow said the shortages of bus drivers has caused opportunities to be more limited within the district.
“With less and less bus drivers, there is less that we can do for the kids like field trips,” said Lettow.
Lettow said bus drivers tend to only drive during the morning and afternoon, leaving a gap in time that drivers are not earning money. Because of this, a driver tends to need a second job with an employer that is flexible with their hours, according to Lettow and Gee, a job situation that is not desirable for many.
With the issue of bus driving being a position that is part-time, Mitchell says this is why he hires full-time staff with a CDL. This strategy has helped Mitchell get all 13 routes in the Charles City district covered, and his staff receives more hours by doing custodial or maintenance work when they are not driving.
Mitchell and Lettow pointed to the length of time it can take to get a CDL as an issue for hiring bus drivers.
“The other thing that makes (getting a CDL) harder is because it gets a little bit more stringent on getting your license every year,” said Mitchell. “Every year the federal government makes things a little bit more difficult."
Lehmann, Gee, and Lettow said the age of bus drivers tended to be older, which would affect the number of drivers when they hit retirement age or due to health. The pandemic was suspected by Lettow as a reason why older drivers were quitting.
“I think the pandemic has brought it over the tipping point,” said Lettow on whether the pandemic was a contributor to bus driver numbers.
All three superintendents and Mitchell all agreed the issue of low bus driver numbers has been a growing issue over the years. Issues from the pandemic and unemployment grew the issue further according to all three.
“I think (bus driver numbers) will continue on the path right now that it is on as we have to continue to deal with unemployment issues,” said Lehmann.
Gee said the reason why he doesn't find a reverse in the trend to come soon is due to unemployment issues and the flexibility someone needs to have to be a bus driver.
If there isn’t more creative problem solving on retaining or hiring drivers, Mitchell says districts will find it harder to get drivers in the future.
With the solutions of increase in pay, benefits, and hiring on full-time drivers who have other responsibilities, Lehmann wants people to know how vital bus drivers are within schools.
“You are the first one (students) see at the start of the day and at the end of the day, it’s a vital role,” said Lehmann.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com