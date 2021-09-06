North Iowa school districts face bus driver shortages

"We have the buses, but we don't have the drivers," said Todd Lettow, superintendent of Hampton-Dumont and CAL.

Central Springs and Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and Lettow said they are facing driver shortages in the districts they oversee. Both Lehmann and Lettow said there have been strategies created to try and solve the issue.

Lettow says they recently increased the pay for drivers, along with beginning to give benefits to them as well. This was done to attract drivers to work for them and to be competitive, according to Lettow.

Lettow added his districts were looking into offering more pay to their coaches who have a CDL and will drive their teams. This is because it can get difficult to find a driver to drive teams to games or for field trips. He says he fully realizes that the drive can be used for pre-game plans, but they are willing to offer the option.

“We realize that there is both sides to it, but we will pay them for (driving),” said Lettow.

A strategy to avoid shortages for Central Springs and Forest City School District is by hiring custodians who have their commercial driver’s license (CDL), according to Lehmann.