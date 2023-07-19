North Iowa Mutual Aid is kicking off the Pad the Bus campaign to raise awareness for period poverty and collect period product donations for students in North Iowa. Period poverty is inadequate access to menstrual products or menstrual health education.

According to a 2021 study, nearly one in four students in the U.S. has struggled to afford period products. 51% of students have worn period products for longer than recommended; 16% of students have chosen to buy period products over food. Latino, rural, low-income, and college students are most impacted.

"We know students with inadequate access to period products are wearing them longer than recommended or are using unhygienic alternatives which can lead to health issues like infection or toxic shock syndrome," said North Iowa Mutual Aid founder and director Natasha Marquis in a press release. "We want to reduce the risk for these health issues and make sure North Iowa students don't have to miss school because they don't have access to proper period supplies."

Donations of pads, tampons, pantiliners, menstrual cups, period underwear, and feminine wipes can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 9 at Community Health Center at 404 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City. Monetary donations can be made at NorthlowaMutualAid.org.

North Iowa Mutual Aid's mission is to meet the needs of all North Iowans by identifying gaps between current services and what people can do to support each other interdependently. Our focus areas are reducing food waste, providing easy access to fresh, healthy food, harm reduction, period equity, and encouraging people to connect with our community.