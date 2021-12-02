North Iowa athletic directors looking forward to normal winter schedule

With winter sports kicking off, local school athletic directors are looking to bounce back with regular spectators and funding.

Due to the pandemic-related school shutdowns and spectator restrictions, athletic directors saw decreases in funding because of the smaller crowds during winter sports seasons.

The number of spectators allowed at a school event dropped by half while the restrictions were in place, which led to income from game tickets to be cut in half for a majority of school districts as well.

"I think, generally, if you ask any school, they lost quite a bit of money," said Clear Lake Athletic Director Dale Ludwig.

Clear Lake saw $850 in admissions from the junior varsity (JV) and varsity girl's basketball games last week, compared with the $300 the school would take in while spectator numbers were restricted, according to Ludwig. "That is the main way we (the athletic department) make money is through our admission and you always hope to come up positive," said Ludwig.

Central Springs Athletic Director Ethan Miller shared a similar experience. "There were a lot of areas that we took a hit on for this year," said Miller.

The impacts made from the pandemic will have an effect for three years according to Miller. He estimated there was a loss of tens of thousands of dollars for the district.

Tracy Johnson, Mason City Athletic Director, said the district was lucky it wasn’t hit too hard from the loss in admissions, but it did have to be tight with its budget.

"I think it was a matter of forward thinking, and this will be a matter of how we can get through it," said Johnson.

Construction of the high school's field house is also creating a financial hurdle for Mason City. As work on the building project continues, winter sports are being played at the North Iowa Community College (NIACC) gym. Johnson said they aren’t seeing a downfall in numbers at the gate but they were not seeing income in concessions.

Outdoor athletics did help school districts with the decrease in funds typically collected during the winter season. Mason City received between $4,000 and $5,000 in admissions, and $3,000 and $4,000 in concessions sales this year, according to Johnson.

Johnson, Ludwig, and Miller each said it feels good seeing events go back to full attendance and to feel less of a pinch with funding.

"We are anticipating a back-to-normal winter sports season," said Miller.

"Tuesday night felt normal, and that is what we are hoping to continue for the rest of the winter season," said Ludwig.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

