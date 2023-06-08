Every student at North Iowa Area Community College's Health Simulation Center knows Pauline, a patient there, loves chicken and noodle casserole.

They all know because Pauline told them. Whether the students are caring for elderly nursing home resident Pauline or any other patient, they need to deliver personal attention and display great bedside manner, even though Pauline and the other patients aren't humans. They are training manikins.

Area high school students interested in pursuing careers in health care got a chance Tuesday to learn these details up close at the "Exploring Health Careers" summer camp for students in ninth through 12th grades.

The Simulation Center, which opened in September 2015 in McAllister Hall on the NIACC campus, hosts four simulation hospital rooms and six "high fidelity manikins" designed to simulate patients while stimulating students as they gain confidence and competence in the critical fields of patient care.

Students at the camp said it feels like a real hospital room. The most obvious difference is the one-sided glass, behind which the simulated environment is controlled. Instructors use the controls to adjust the patient's heart rate, blood pressure, etc., and even speak to their caregivers.

"If we see something that they (the student) didn't, we may have the patient react and start coughing, or saying they're getting too hot or too thirsty, or something like that, so they can have that teachable moment," says Barbara Godfrey, who directs the simulation center.

Maria Hernandez introduces herself to a manikin, who today has a hospital bracelet that reads "Mike." "I need to take your blood pressure, is that OK?" she asks. Mike's chest heaves up and down with his breathing, and he says "Okay." Hernandez puts on the cuff and records Mike's blood pressure as 120 over 80, normal.

Godfrey says the "nitty, gritty details" are why simulation is used in nursing training.

"How does this blood pressure cuff go on? How does this gadget go on to the finger? Why are we putting it on the finger? Are we explaining to the patient why this is necessary, and are we doing it in terms they understand?" Godfrey says.

From practicing moving a bed up and down to administering CPR and defibrillation, "you actually get a chance to do these things with that manikin before you move into that clinical environment where lives are at risk," Godfrey says.

The center is also home to a birthing manikin to help students learn about obstetric care and how to handle birth complications, a pediatric simulator, a hospital bathroom and shower, and defibrillator/monitor to allow students to train on the most current equipment used in health care settings.

"I just love medicine and science in school... I'm here to explore," Hernandez says. She will be a junior at Hampton-Dumont High School in the fall. She says the fast-paced environment won't deter her from her dream of being a nurse.

She plans to attend NIACC's next summer camp for students interested in health careers July 17 and 18, featuring an even more immersive experience using the Simulation Center to perform job duties in medicine. The nursing programs offered at the college have led to a 96% nursing licensure pass rate the last five years, according to NIACC.

"I'm still sure. I've always wanted to help and save people, that won't change," Henderson says.