Nora Wall knows how to turn a page

Nora Wall grew up in the Wild West of 1980s Miami. Her father was a big city cop, her mother a 911 dispatcher. Now, Wall has settled down in small town Iowa, and the subject is math.

Six weeks ago, Wall moved to Osage from Chicago. She brings the company she founded, EduCalc Learning, with her.

In a roundabout way, the Cedar Summerstock Theater drew Wall here. For three years, her youngest son Parker took part in these productions, and he fell in love with Osage and St. Ansgar. Wall would travel from Chicago to visit him.

“At the end of my first summer, I was heading back to Chicago but wishing I could stay in this small town,” Parker said. “It felt so much like home that I eventually did move here, and now my Mitchell County ‘family’ has adopted us and given us a new chance at a beautiful rural life.”

Dyscalculia

Nora Wall has owned her math teaching and tutoring company for 11 years. The business began when a pupil was recommended to her care.