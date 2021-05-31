Nora Wall knows how to turn a page

Nora Wall grew up in the Wild West of 1980s Miami. Her father was a big city cop, her mother a 911 dispatcher. Now, Wall has settled down in small town Iowa, and the subject is math.
Six weeks ago, Wall moved to Osage from Chicago. She brings the company she founded, EduCalc Learning, with her.
In a roundabout way, the Cedar Summerstock Theater drew Wall here. For three years, her youngest son Parker took part in these productions, and he fell in love with Osage and St. Ansgar. Wall would travel from Chicago to visit him.
“At the end of my first summer, I was heading back to Chicago but wishing I could stay in this small town,” Parker said. “It felt so much like home that I eventually did move here, and now my Mitchell County ‘family’ has adopted us and given us a new chance at a beautiful rural life.”
Dyscalculia
Nora Wall has owned her math teaching and tutoring company for 11 years. The business began when a pupil was recommended to her care.
“The student was in third grade and doing kindergarten math,” Wall said. “It was a frustrating and sad situation for everyone involved. The parents were trying to get her help. She was a sweetheart and very bright, so I had to figure out what was wrong.”
The diagnosis was dyscalculia. However, Wall had difficulty finding teaching material for this math learning disability. She could not even find research.
Without a compass, Wall performed her own studies and developed new strategies. Over two years later, the student was at grade level. It not only improved her math skills, it changed the student's personality and self-esteem.
After this experience, because she could not find what she needed, Wall continued her independent research while pursuing a doctorate in education.
Now, Wall has focused the business on dyscalculia. EduCalc does research and training for teachers, and Wall hopes to begin producing materials for students in a curriculum tailored to the disorder.
She has students in six different states, all from her headquarters in Osage.
“I would love to make it locally focused,” Wall said of her business.
Katrina
Math was never the goal.
Wall earned her undergraduate degree in business, and spent over a decade in New Orleans working for nonprofits in management and fundraising.
After hurricane Katrina struck and Wall left the city, she landed at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, earning her master’s degree in education, applied curriculum and learning. That led to tutoring.
Her students express a wide range of learning disabilities, such as ADHD, executive functioning issues, processing issues, and a variety of learning disorders.
“They’re bright, but they’re just having a lot of trouble navigating a traditional classroom,” she said.
Wall describes dyscalculia as a colander, one where the student learns something but cannot retain the information. It negatively affects a student’s ability to tell time, to count, to understand money, distance and basic facts. Second grade through fourth grade is especially difficult for children with dyscalculia.
Textbooks
While not originally a math person, Wall now views numbers as fascinating – an essential aspect of art, music and nature. That is why some teaching methods are so frustrating to her.
“Traditional schools just take everything enjoyable out of math,” she said.
Another problem she sees are pacing charts. Students have slowly moved ahead one grade. Kindergarten is now first, and so forth. Overachieving is one thing, but Wall does not see this mass relocation as a recipe for success.
“Children are not ready developmentally for this bump in grade level,” she said. “We’re not ready for abstract thought until we get into sixth or seventh grade. We don’t have enough depth.”
Instead, there are rising rates of anxiety and depression among students.
“We are not setting them up to be successful adults,” Wall said. “We’re certainly not helping them be happy. A lot of childhood is gone. It’s not right.”
