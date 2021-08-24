Nominations open for Mason City School Board

Nominations opened yesterday to become a candidate and run for a school board seat with the Mason City Community School District.

Mason City Community School District has four seats up for election on Nov. 2. Nominations for open seats can be filed between Aug. 23 and Sept. 16.

School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those who are elected receive no pay. Experienced school board members say the rewards of service lie in meeting the needs of students and communities.

“Volunteering for the Mason City School Board is such a rewarding experience. Preparing our future leaders in K-12 is an honor every day,” said Mason City Community School Board of Education President Lorrie Lala.

“The scope of educational services offered to our Mason City students is vast. Being a Mason City Schools volunteer school board and Iowa Association of School Board member, allows me an opportunity to serve as a voice for students and public school advocate. Monthly training from the state association has guided me in my role,” said Mason City Community School Board of Education Director Katherine Koehler.