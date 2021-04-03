NIACC's Pathways to Success event to honor Jodi Cahalan

Dr. Jodi Ostendorf Cahalan, a Clear Lake native and 1987 graduate of NIACC, will be the keynote speaker at the school's 31st annual Pathways to Success event on Friday.

Cahalan spent a majority of her career with Des Moines University, retiring as dean of the College of Health Science in December 2020. She will also be honored for her accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumna award for 2021 at the event, which begins at 2 p.m.

The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success annually to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize a select group of students for their scholarship, leadership and character. Numerous current students will be recognized with the NIACC student leadership award. Due to the pandemic, a socially distanced event will be held for invited guests only.

Sponsors include the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony and Sue Coloff, and NIACC Student Government.

