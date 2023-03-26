North Iowa Area Community College electronics technology instructor Bob Franken has found his niche after losing his job when Eaton Corporation closed its Belmond location in June 2019.

He now teaches almost 40 students in NIACC's NextGen Technician program how to code industrial machinery, especially robotics.

"We've kind of designed this program around using the same skillset that him (industrial maintenance instructor Brian Mason) and I used to be successful at Eaton," Franken said. "I wrote, built and designed the machines and the systems and troubleshot them."

Students know if they complete the program there will be a job out there waiting because of the high demand for their skills. Most of the students said the same thing about why they decided to apply to the industrial systems technology program.

"For me, it's the hands-on experience," said student John Brandt.

Students are expected to be in the classroom or lab at 7:30 a.m. each day and usually work until about 2:30 p.m inside the Buettner Careers Building. In some cases students are allowed to work ahead and leave early.

Students enrolled in this course should expect to spend 75-90 hours (five to six hours per week) in the Industrial Systems Technology Lab and one hour of lecture to complete the course, according to the online description.

Student Ethan Beals said he didn't want to take a lot more math classes and decided to sign up because his father completed a similar program a few years ago and now works on x-ray and other medical equipment. He said he plans to do something similar when he graduates.

Brandt plans to take another route and move on to the University of Northern Iowa to pursue an engineering degree.

Franken said demand for jobs in the field is high. He had five students quit after the first year to take full-time jobs. His students end up making more money than 75% of people with four-year degrees. One of his former students is making $200,000 per year right out of school.

"My advice would be to sign up, because it's starting to get very popular," Franken said. "If you sign up for our class and you take our program and treat it like a job, in two years you'll have a career that nobody will ever be able to take away from you."

Bill Freerks and Phil Smidt, both former Eaton Corporation employees, were working on coding a robotic arm to draw a perfect circle inside a square it had already drawn. It was going well, but not perfectly.

"We're just tweaking the program until we get it right," Freerks said.

Franken said graduates can find jobs all over the place. Popular paths include wind turbine technician, mechanical repair technician, X-ray technician and more.

"There's just a lot of different technologies," Franken said. "That's why the guys are so sought after they get out of here, because there's so many jobs."

NIACC's program was given a boost when it earned a $350,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. According to its website, NIACC has expanded robotics education through two projects: NextGen Technicians: Addressing Industry Demand for Robotics, and Advancing NextGen Technicians.

Franken said NIACC's IST program is more streamlined than many others in the state.

"If you went to Hawkeye Tech you'd have to take six programs to get what you get here," he said. "They piecemeal it into a lot of different segments versus our IST guys get it in two years.

Franken said he uses 57 software packages to teach the courses, but uses four primarily. FANUC, Allen-Bradley, Kawasaki and Universal are the most common teaching tools. Kawasaki donated a $150,000 piece of equipment know as a CX robot.

Franken said teaching coding on the different machines may call for small tweaks, but for the most part coding is coding.

"If you have a Ford or Chevy you can probably drive someone else's car. Coding is the same way in a sense," he said.

The program will be changing its name to industrial automation and robotics technology.

"Now we want to highlight the fact that we have a ton of automation robotics in the program," Franken said.

He said the change to using buzz words like automation and robotics will attract new students, but they'll still be teaching the same lessons about testing equipment, trouble shooting, instrumentation and diagnostics.

New name or not, one thing will remain constant, and that's Franken's guiding presence. When talking about his favorite part of the program Brandt made it quick and easy.

"My favorite thing is probably Bob," he joked.

