The NIACC STEM Careers camp just wrapped up a week's worth of hands-on learning on a wide swath of subjects and how they can be applied to various careers.

Ben Boyer will be a seventh grader at Newman Catholic this fall; this was his second year of attending the camp, and he also participated in the "Mind Mania" camp held earlier this summer.

This summer program teaches STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) concepts and puts them to the test while demonstrating the importance of teamwork and planning. Campers were taught skills related to design thinking, 3D design and printing, entrepreneurship and more; made easy and accessible to the sixth through eighth graders by utilizing emerging technologies available on the NIACC campus.

Describing his experience as a summer camper at NIACC, Boyer said, "They know how to bring in the fun, we were learning but we were launching rockets, doing the egg drop, other fun stuff like that."

Instructor Anthony Riesen said the Innovation Workspace at the NIACC's Pappajohn Center robotics lab plays a big part in the camp's activities, and his work with the campers this week has been all about sharing his passion for creating and hands-on learning with the students.

Learning to write code to instruct robots to do various tasks is, "...an easy, fun way to get in the mindset of coding while keeping things pretty simple and having reactions in the real world from the robot," Riesen said. "If you plug the motor in backwards, [the robot] moves backwards, so we had to do a little bit of problem solving and troubleshooting."

The camp used to be co-sponsored through the college with outside businesses, but NIACC took over the curriculum in 2022 to include more career-focused learning.

"This year, we had the chance to design the camp ourselves. All of the folks involved in the camp the last couple weeks have all gotten their input and put an exciting spin on the activities," said Riesen.

Boyer shares that he wants to work with animals someday, and knows that he'll have to pay attention in science class. "It's my favorite subject," he says. "I want to work at the Miami Zoo."

He shares what he learned this week: a new type of snake, the ball python. "I liked learning about all different types of animals, I liked the agriculture part of it where we got to go out and see the livestock at NIACC."

While no pythons are in captivity at NIACC's farm labs, he did learn how animal husbandry and medicine can be linked, such as how a squid's ink contains antibacterial, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and other healing properties.

"I didn't know that a squid's blood is blue, now I do. I didn't know that people and animals have different blood types, even though my dad works at MercyOne, I never learned that in school," Boyer said. "Now that I know that, I could maybe someday break a big science discovery about, like, an animal's blood or something. Science discoveries will keep changing the world."