NIACC receives $1 million grant from the Iowa Department of Education

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) was once again awarded a $1 million grant through the Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success at the college level and in the workforce.

NIACC was one of four community colleges to receive funding from Iowa Department of Education to increase access to career academy programs.

Students in partnering school districts will benefit from industry partnerships, earn high school and college credits, and gain technical and traditional academic skills offered through career and technical education (CTE) programs, according to a press release.

“These innovative partnerships are vital to introducing more students to high-demand fields in programs where they can earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo in a press release. “The new regional centers will help more students leave high school prepared for the workforce or ready for further postsecondary education, and I am thankful to these community college and school district leaders for their dedication to expanding career academy opportunities.”

NIACC will establish a new regional center in Charles City to serve students from seven school districts. "This is really our first significant step toward establishing a career center in Charles City," said NIACC President Steven Schulz.

In October, NIACC opened the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City, similar to the one planned for Charles City, using a previously awarded $1 million grant from the state, along with funds from a voter-approved bond issuance and private and corporate donations. The Hanson Center's reach will extend to four school districts in North Iowa.

Schulz said the grant would help NIACC fill in the gaps with technical education for eastern North Iowa school districts.

The state-of-the-art facility will house a number of hands-on training programs, including advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, building and electrical trades, health care, information technology and welding.

"We are just excited to have another tool to get students to the workforce," said Schulz.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

